Samsung will throw four more tablets at the wall in 2013, says leak

Samsung unveiled a new 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 this morning, but that news was quickly overshadowed by leaks of four additional Samsung tablets.

SamMobile reported today that the Korean company will add to its tablet lineup this year with a dual-sim Galaxy Tab 7.0, a Galaxy Tab 8.0, a Galaxy Tab 11 and an eight-core Nexus 11.

The site claimed to have learned of the new tablets when it received "Samsung's tablet plans for 2013," though it's unclear where the info came from.

But the new Android tablets would fit well with Samsung's strategy of coming up with dozens of poorly differentiated devices, throwing them all at the proverbial wall of consumers, and seeing what sticks.

Dual-sim and new sizes

First off on the list of rumored new Samsung tablets is the Galaxy Tab 8.0, an 8-inch 1080p AMOLED tablet with 5- and 2-megapixel cameras and a quad-core A9 Exynos processor.

That one's not too exciting, but the further down the list we go, the more interesting these new Android tablets get.

Next is a dual-sim version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7.0. According to the report, the Galaxy Tab DUOS 7.0 will come with a 7-inch PLS LCD display, a dual-core processor and back and front cameras (3- and 2-megapixel), and it will be Samsung's first dual-sim tablet.

Moving on, a proposed Samsung Galaxy Tab 11 would up the size of the Galaxy Tab brand to a full 11 inches (trumping the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which could be discontinued, according to SamMobile) with a Super PLS display, 8- and 2-megapixel cameras, and a dual-core A15 Exynos chip.

The Nexus evolves

Finally, the report claimed that Google and Samsung may team up once again for another flagship Nexus device in 2013: the Nexus 11.

Samsung apparently still needs to get approval from Google, but if it does then the Nexus 11 could be the world's first eight-core tablet, according to SamMobile.

It would come with an 11-inch Super PLS screen, 8- and 2-megapixel cameras, and an octa-core Exynos setup that involves A15 and A7 processors.

All four of the rumored new Samsung tablets will reportedly include microSD support, as well.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II

Given the nature of this report, there isn't any additional information available at this time, and Samsung and Google aren't likely to speak up until they're good and ready.

That said, Google IO 2013 seems like a good time, doesn't it?