Lenovo confirms that Chrome OS is coming to its Yoga Book

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a Chrome OS-powered version of its new Yoga Book 2-in-1 that was announced at IFA 2016.

Talking to TechRadar, Matt Lazare, Yoga Book Campaign Manager at Lenovo, said that the cloud-based operating system will eventually join Windows 10 and Android Marshmallow as an option on its slim new device.

He said: "I can tell you that Chrome OS is something that we're thinking very seriously about, especially with the big upgrades coming down the road that will allow access to the Android app ecosystem.

"You should look for us to take this hardware platform in Yoga Book and make waves on that front. Obviously you'll hear more about that down the road."

Wait and see

Lazar wouldn't be drawn on when a Chrome OS-powered Yoga Book will hit the shelves. Windows and Android flavored versions are available to buy now, costing £549 (around $730) and £449 (around $600) respectively.

The Yoga Book is being positioned as a tablet-killer thanks to its thin dimensions and 'Halo' touchscreen keyboard, which uses haptic feedback to indicate key presses. Chrome OS would be a good fit for the device, allowing people to switch between full-screen Android apps operated using the touchscreen and the more productivity-focused desktop.

Only three Chromebooks are capable of running Android apps, with compatibility coming to more than 40 more models by the end of 2017.