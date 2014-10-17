Here is Google's new Nexus 9 tablet in the flesh

Aside from Google's shiny new press renders, we've seen little of the new HTC-made Nexus 9 tablet - until now.

Some real world images of the 8.9-inch slate appeared on Vietnamese tech forum Techrum.vn, complete with the keyboard accessory in plain view.

Both the tablet and keyboard case have been pretty comprehensively shot, giving us an idea of what will be coming on November 3.

That's a good looking keyboard there

Running the new Android 5.0 Lollipop OS, the Nexus tablet appears to benefit from HTC's noted craftsmanship. The 4:3 IPS LCD display is forged from Gorilla Glass and there's impressive performance on the inside.

The tablet runs on Nvidia's 64-bit 2.3GHz Tegra K1 chip and is backed by 2GB of RAM. The usual 16GB or 32GB storage configurations are available, although the Nexus 9 won't benefit from a microSD card slot.

The Nexus 9 packs a 6,000mAh battery

We'll have a full review of the new tablet coming soon, but if you're really keen then pre-orders go live today.

Via AndroidPolice.