Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite manual leak reveals lacklustre slate

A little over a month ago we first heard rumors that Samsung was looking to introduce a Lite version of its Galaxy Tab 3. and now it seems the user manual for the device has leaked out.

The documentation first showed up on Samsung's Polish support page revealing all the SM-T110's hardware bits inside the lighter and cheaper Jelly Bean tablet.

First off the device will be a 7 incher featuring a disappointingly low 1024 x 600 resolution display. Externally the tablet measures 93 x 117 x 9.7 mm and weighs 310g (0.6 pounds).

There's said to be a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage in the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, plus expansion through a microSD card slot. The tablet is also slated to come with a 2MP camera and a 3600mAh battery.

Pre-orders for the tablet were accidentally opened on the site for both the Wi-Fi and 3G versions, which were priced at $165 (about AUS $185) and $263 (about AUS $294) respectively.

Race to the bottom

If these indeed are the specs for the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite, it will run into stiff competition with a number of affordable sub-$200 7-inch Android tablets plus other models including the full HD Nexus 7 and Kindle HDX 7-inch, as well as the larger Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite is likely to show up at MWC 2014, but we wouldn't put it past the Korean smart device maker to keep it under wraps until its own special event for a slew of new products.

Rumors are already swirling around that Samsung will be skipping MWC 2014 to hold the Galaxy S5 reveal in March, similar to the Broadway musical introduction of the Galaxy S4 in 2013.