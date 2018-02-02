The best cheap Dell laptop deals in February 2018

We all know that Dell creates some of the best laptops to date, but did you know they could be affordable, too? Well, if you know where to look, there are myriad Dell laptop deals floating around the internet, which will especially be the case as retailers begin to discount the old laptops to make room for the new.

That said, there are several kinds of laptops to choose from when shopping around for a new Dell. The Inspiron line ranges from entry- to mid-grade laptops, while the XPS is all about delivering flagship-level power in the most alluring form factor.

Then, there’s Alienware, a Dell company that solely makes gaming laptops – those with dedicated graphics chips and usually beefy processors to boot. For these reasons, it can be difficult to suss out all the best Dell laptop deals in each of these categories and product lines.

That’s why we’ve taken care of the hard job for you, recording all of the top Dell laptop deals onto a single page. Just remember that these deals are available as of last writing, so mind the article’s time stamp.

1. Dell XPS 13 (2018)

Winner winner, chicken dinner

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD

Gorgeous new design

Impressive performance

Steeper starting price

White option is pricier

As fickle as we may be about its unconventional webcam placement, the Dell XPS 13 remains our favorite and, dare we say it, the best Dell laptop you can buy. The keyboard and trackpad might be exactly the same as they were in years prior, but we admittedly prefer it that way. It’s as comfortable as it is powerful and stylish. The high performance comes from the use of 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors (sorry, no i3 this time) and the dashing looks derive mainly from its use of an Alpine White color that’s been woven into the Rose Gold finish you once knew. It’s also more versatile than flagships from other brands as a result of its use of USB-C ports in addition to the classic microSD card reader we’ve praised it for in the past.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

2. Dell Chromebook 3180

Dell's rugged Chromebook is among the best

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB – 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) display (touch optional) | Storage: 16GB – 32GB SSD

Rugged design

Long battery life

Touchscreen not standard

Small keyboard

While the XPS 13 is focused on power in a premium shell, the Dell Chromebook 3180 is all about value. Reinforced by a 180-degree hinge, rubberized design and a sealed keyboard in addition to a forceful typing experience, this Chromebook is a finely portable package. Not only well geared for school and work, the Dell Chromebook 3180 even packs a pair of loud stereo speakers for listening to tunes or watching videos. Don’t worry about banging it up, either, as this device remains the most rugged Dell laptop on our list.

Read the review of its predecessor: Dell Chromebook 11

3. Alienware 13 R3

Behold the first-ever OLED gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1060 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB DDR4 | Screen: 13.3-inch HD 1,366 x 768 TN – QHD 2,560 x 1440 OLED touchscreen | Storage: 180GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Gorgeous OLED screen

Improved hinge-forward design

Unexpectedly dense

Short battery life

If you’re looking to game with Dell, this is the first place to look. Unlike most laptops of its size, the Alienware 13 R3 employs a hinge-forward design. By placing the heat sinks behind the display, the frame is allowed to be thinner than an inch. Unfortunately, this means you’ll struggle to find many 13-inch notebook bags that will actually suit this gaming laptop. While you may be drawn in by the included full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, it’s the OLED touch display that caught our attention – the first of its kind on a gaming laptop.

Read the full review: Alienware 13 R3

4. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

A fine little 2-in-1 that gets the job done

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS TrueLife LED touchscreen | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

Good battery life

Aluminum body

Default storage is small

Short on ports

If you want more versatility out of your laptop than even the XPS 13 can provide, this is where to start looking. For low-touch, everyday work tasks, the kind of thing you might do on the train to work, the Inspiron is rather delightful. The touchscreen that flips 360 degrees into a tablet makes for a sublime device to curl up in bed and zone out to with an ebook or comic. What we mean to say is, the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a fine work laptop on the streets, and a fun tablet in the sheets.

Read the full review of its predecessor: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

5. Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming 7000

This gaming laptop won’t leave you broke

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD 1,920 x 1,080 – UHD 3,840 x 2,160 anti-glare LED backlit | Storage: 256GB SSD – 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Stellar battery life

Ports for days

Trackpad is touchy

Screen is lacking

If the Alienware 13 is simply too much for you, the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming may be a breath of fresh air. In dropping the Alienware moniker, Dell has produced a gaming laptop that’s just as powerful for for a fraction of the price, thanks to a slightly less premium build. The discrete graphics are as strong as the Alienware 13 for far less scratch. Plus with a battery life recorded at 7 hours and 38 minutes, it’s unparalleled in longevity.

Read the full review of its predecessor: Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

6. Dell XPS 15

The best 15-inch laptop available this year

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB SSD + 500GB HDD – 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

If you want the look and power of the XPS 13 at the top of this list, but also a bigger screen with even more graphics oomph, the Dell XPS 15 could be the best Dell laptop for you. Equipped with the same InfinityEdge technology, the screen extends right to the edges of the lid, which means it's among the smallest possible 15-inch laptops in 2017. The highest-end model has a 4K, color-accurate touch display that is more than ideal for graphic design. Better yet, gaming performance is OK – just play at either a lower sharpness or on mid-range settings.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15