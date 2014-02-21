TechRadar Tip Off: Only $199 for an Acer C720 11.6-inch Chromebook

Chromebooks are definitely tough to decide on, especially since there are so many variations - all with generally the same features.

But thanks to the low prices Google has attached to them, plus the Chromebooks' small form factor and ease of access, they're sure gaining popularity.

The Acer Chromebook C720 is one that's caught our eye however, because its price is even lower than usual.

For only $199, you can pick up an 11.6-inch Chromebook - which is about $50 cheaper than most other places.

It's hard to say no to a good deal

The C720 boasts an Intel Celeron 2955U CPU running at 1.40 GHz. Using the Haswell micro-architecture, this 64-bit CPU features two cores and 2 MB of cache.

Acer has coupled it with 2 GB of DDR3L SDRAM, and it also features Intel HD Graphics running at a 200 MHz base frequency and 1 GHz max dynamic frequency - all of which is more than enough processing power for anything the Chromebook is designed to do.

If any of this sounds enticing, it's definitely worth checking out, especially if you're a commuter (or a student).