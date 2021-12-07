Missed the Fitbit Charge 5 on Black Friday? It's back to its sale price right now

The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to just $129.95 at Amazon right now – the same as its Black Friday sale price, and a saving of $50. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this feature-packed fitness tracker, which would make a great Christmas gift.

The Charge 5 was only released in September, and it's unlikely to become cheaper any time soon. It's Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date, with on-board GPS, stress monitoring, an ECG sensor, all-day heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking all packed into its slim case.

The latest Fitbit is back down to its Black Friday price at Amazon for a limited time. It's a powerful fitness tracker that's well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged sports watch. It's comfortable to wear, practical, smart, and cheaper than ever right now.

One of the Charge 5's standout features is its ability to track changes in stress by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity caused by adrenal activity. Place your fingers on the edges of the watch's case for a moment and you'll be presented with a score that correlates with your stress level. Feeling the pressure? The watch can also lead you through a breathing exercise to help you calm down.

It's not a medical device, and can't be used to diagnose a condition, but the Charge 5's ECG sensor can detect signs of atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat) that warrant investigation from your doctor. The Fitbit mobile app can use data from the watch to generate a PDF report that you can share/

The Charge 5 also comes with a free trial of Fitbit Premium, which gives you access to a huge catalog of workouts, meditation classes, and mindfulness sessions – plus nutrition advice and other tips on healthy living.

It's an impressive package, and earned a place high up in our guide to the best fitness trackers.

