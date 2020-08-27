Microsoft's early Labor Day sales mean fantastic savings on a range of Surface devices and laptops

If you've been on the lookout for a cheap (but awesome) laptop, the latest round of pre-Labor Day sales from Microsoft has plenty of options that could just be what you're looking for.

A couple of superb 2-in-1 laptop deals have caught our eye especially, including this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and type cover bundle for just $549 (was $749). Even though this is the baseline model (which is still pretty fast), we think the price here is exceptional. Not only is it $50 cheaper than other retailers, but you're also getting a free type cover here, which will enable you to use this nifty little 2-in-1 as a traditional laptop if you need to - really great for maximum flexibility.

The two other Labor Day sales on 2-in-1 laptops that have caught our eyes are on this Asus Vivobook Flip for $649.99 (was $749) and this Samsung Notebook 9 Pro for $999 (was $1,249). Both these laptops are a little larger and more traditional than the Surface Pro 7 featured above, but also have a lot more power under the hood. They both run windows (as you'd expect from a Microsoft deal), have at least a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD under their hoods, making them a top choice for power users.

Speaking of power, gamers should check out this fantastic deal on a Razer Blade 15 for just $1,599.99 (was $1,799.99), which comes packed with a 10th gen Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a high asking price for sure, but that $200 makes this luxury gaming laptop much more competitively priced versus the competition this week.

Microsoft early Labor Day sales

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + type cover bundle: $749.99 $549 at Microsoft

Get the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 plus a type cover bundle this week at Microsoft for $200 off. This 12.3-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen is a fine pickup for those who want a bit of power to go with the versatility that this kind of design affords. Inside it's got a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, and the bundled type cover will also allow you to use it as a traditional laptop whenever you need to.

Asus Vivobook Flip 2-in-1 laptop: $749.99 $649.99 at Microsoft

It's not just Microsoft devices on sale this week. There's also a great deal on this Asus Vivobook Flip - the perfect option for those who want an ultrabook spec in a 2-in-1 laptop. This one's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, giving it an outstanding amount of power for the money. Definitely recommended for both work and casual use.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 2-in-1 laptop: $1,249 $999 at Microsoft

Another superb 2-in-1 laptop (we're sensing a pattern here) - this Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is the most powerful featured on our list but thankfully a $200 discount makes it much more affordable. Its specifications include an 8th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which make this a real productivity workhorse overall.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Microsoft

Get your game on for less this week with a $200 discount on a stunning Razer Blade gaming laptop, courtesy of the Microsoft Labor Day sales. Sure, it's still pretty pricy but it does have a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB - specs that will absolutely demolish most modern games at 1080p. If you're looking for the best, definitely check out this awesome Razer laptop.

