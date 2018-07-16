Trending
Microsoft Surface Pro gets major price cut: now just £750

Microsoft's 2-in-1 has had a big price cut

Microsoft Surface Pro Amazon Prime Day deal

We've already seen some brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals, but this amazing deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro may be the best one yet.

A huge 34% has been taken off the price, and it now costs £749.99, a big drop from its initial £1,129 price.

It's a brilliant deal for a fantastic laptop/tablet hybrid, so check out the deal below.

Microsoft Surface Pro | was £1,129 now £749.99 at Amazon
Microsoft's 12.5-inch Surface Pro is a super-stylish 2-in-. its fanless cooling makes it whisper-quiet, it weighs just 1.8kg, and this model comes complete with a silver Type cover. Save 34% off this stunning hybrid laptop/tablet this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

