Memorial day laptop sales 2022: what to expect in this year's sale

If you're looking for a bargain on your next computer then you definitely won't want to miss the upcoming Memorial Day laptop sales. Taking place on May 30th, there's not long until most of the big online retailers start to drop prices on laptops from leading brands.

Bookmark this page if you don't want to miss a single deal in the Memorial Day laptop sales. We'll be updating it with listings picked out by our editorial team here at TechRadar, with plenty of handy buying tips to boot. There's an outside chance that there could be early deals this year, so it's well worth checking in regularly for updates in the build up.

In the meantime, you'll find key dates and what to expect just below as well as a selection of last year's best Memorial Day laptop sales. If you're interested, you'll also find a roundup of today's best prices on our favorite laptops. Want to see what else will be on sale? Head on over to our main Memorial Day sales 2022 page.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day falls on Monday 30th May this year, although we'll potentially see some laptop deals landing the over the preceding long weekend. It's also likely we'll see a few retailers look to extend their sales over the Memorial Day week itself. It's rarely the case that deals are limited to one day events anymore, although the best promotions may still be reserved for the big day itself.

Memorial Day laptop sales: what to expect

We should see discounts on everything from super cheap $100 Chromebooks to premium Apple MacBooks and Dell XPS ultrabooks. Laptop deals tend to constitute one of the largest tech categories in the larger Memorial Day sales so we should have plenty to check out come late May.

Retailer-wise, Amazon and Best Buy tend to be the best if you're looking for a discount on a MacBook. Walmart tends to offer more inexpensive options overall so it's a great destination for price cuts on Chromebooks and cheap gaming laptops. Speaking of gaming laptops, both HP and Dell tend to offer great prices on machines of all levels over big retail sales events like Memorial Day - they're also fantastic if you're looking for an every day Windows laptop.

If you're interested, we've preserved a number of last year's best Memorial Day laptop sales just down below. These are mostly on older models now but they should give you an idea of the kind of savings to expect.

Last year's Memorial Day laptop sales

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook: $239 $179 at Walmart

Chromebooks are a great choice if you're looking for a cheaper machine for schoolwork, browsing, or shopping, and this 14-inch Lenovo should stick all those boxes. Inside it's got a Mediatek processor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD, which should ensure some rather speedy performance for all the basics.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11-inch laptop: $299.99 $275.99 at Lenovo

Save $24 - A modest but welcome price cut from the Lenovo Memorial Day laptop sale makes this 11-inch IdeaPad a worthy option today. Sure, its 64GB SSD isn't very big, but the combo of 4GB of RAM and an AMD Athlon Silver processer means you should be able to zip through the basics easily enough.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $339.99 $289.99 at Dell

Save $50 - The first of the Dell Inspiron machines on our list features an Intel Pentium N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Those are some really well-rounded specs for the price and makes this one a good option if you simply want the basics on a very cheap laptop.

HP 15z laptop: $369.99 $319.99 at HP

Save $50 - Another great low-cost Windows alternative is this HP 15z - which is receiving a small but welcome price cut in the HP Memorial Day laptop sales. Inside this one's featuring an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD - which aren't absolutely cutting edge, but are actually fairly powerful for the price here. Definitely a great option if you need a fairly cheap workhorse machine.

HP 14T laptop: $579 $419.99 at HP

Save $160 - Here's a great Memorial Day laptop sale for those who want a machine that's really up to date. Inside this 14-inch touchscreen HP is an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - really great for the price, and specs that should last a few good years down the line too.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $459.99 $369.99 at Dell

Save $90 - If you can make your budget stretch a little further then here's a great choice for those who want something with a bit more power. This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 not only has a hefty 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM but a fairly speedy AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. With specs like these, this one's going to be able to handle a ton of work and casual applications.

Gateway 15.6-inch laptop: $749 $449 at Walmart

Save $300 - For sheer bang for the buck, it's going to be hard to beat this 15.6-inch Gateway in this year's Memorial Day laptop sales for sure. Not only does this one have a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, but it's also got a 256GB SSD and a whopping 16GB of RAM. The latter is a spec that's often overlooked but very handy to have regardless of what kind of applications you're going to be running.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $609.99 $479.99 at Dell

Save $130 - This brand new Dell Inspiron manages to pack in not just a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor and 8GB of RAM, but it's also got a 512GB SSD. That's a really spacious drive to have at this price, making this one a great choice if you want something that's relatively cheap, but has enough room and speed to be a great all-rounder.

Gateway 14-inch laptop: $499 at Walmart

These own-brand Gateway laptops from Walmart might not be the most aesthetically pleasing machines on the market, but they get one thing right - specs for the price. This one in particular has an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving it near-ultrabook power for mid-level prices.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - With this Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy, you're getting a laptop that not only manages to rock some seriously great specs, but also has a really eye-pleasing design too. Inside it's got a Ryzen 7-3700U, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it a pretty great all-arounder if you need something that ticks all the boxes on a budget.

Asus M515UA 15.6-inch laptop: $679.99 at Newegg

This 15.6-inch Asus isn't the flashiest laptop sale on our list, but it might just be the most up-to-date - and powerful for that matter. Not only has this solid machine got 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it's also packing in an AMD Ryzen 7-5700U. That's a very powerful processor indeed, and one of the latest on the market in fact.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13: $1,579 $781.61 at Lenovo

Save $797.39 - Here's another great premium machine made available with a bonkers price cut courtesy of the Lenovo Memorial Day laptop sales. With an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one's really specced out for the money and a great choice if you're looking for an ultrabook that ticks all the boxes at a fairly reasonable price.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 laptop: $1,639 $804.99 at Lenovo

Save $843 - Not only are you getting an 11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with this really up-to-date Lenovo ThinkBook, but you're also getting a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. If you're looking for a really, and we mean really fast 13.3-inch ultrabook at a reasonable price then this one's a fantastic choice.

HP Spectre x360 13t laptop: $1,049.99 $899.99 at HP

Save $150 - Here's another great premium Windows ultrabook to consider - the HP Spectre x360 13t. This particular spec not only has a hefty discount thanks to the HP Memorial Day sale, but an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, giving it plenty of power under the hood.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - With an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you're getting plenty of power to match the gorgeous aesthetic with this premium Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Weighing just 2.89 lbs and with an 11.5-hour battery life, these laptops are equally at home for working on the go, or simply as a premium laptop for casual use at home.

512GB: $1,999.99 $1,399.99

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - Unfortunately, you've just missed the chance to get the latest Apple MacBook Air M1 for its lowest price ever ($899). However, you can still get it for a great discount price today considering how much power these things pack in now. Even this 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM baseline version is more than capable of blazing through nearly any application you throw at it - and look great while doing it too.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for something a little more powerful? Here's a great sale on the latest Apple MacBook Pro 13 over at Amazon. This one's got the same M1 chip as the Air model above but with much better cooling - which means you'll be able to squeeze a ton more performance out of it. Recommended, especially if you're looking for something that's perfect for design and production applications.

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799 $599 at Walmart

Save $200 - If you're really on a budget with your Memorial Day laptop sales shopping then this 15.6-inch Evoo at Walmart is a great option. Its GTX 1650 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H. 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are great baseline specs if you're making your first steps into the world of 1080p gaming, and, considering the price - you're getting a lot of machine for your money here.

New Dell G15 gaming laptop: $949.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $166 - The latest Dell G15 machine offers one of the cheapest ways to bag yourself a brand new RTX 3050 graphics card - a budget component, but one that's fully capable of supporting both Ray-tracing and DLSS, the latest graphical technology. This one's also packing in an Intel Core i5-10200H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, giving it a good baseline spec for 1080p gaming too.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $959.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $176 - Alternatively, you opt for this slightly older Dell G3 15 - which swaps out that fancy new RTX 3050 graphics card for a GTX 1650 Ti. It does, however, make up for it by featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H processor - a much, much more powerful CPU than the Intel Core i5-10200H featured on the two above Dell G15 machines.

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $899 at Walmart

Save $200 - Probably the best gaming laptop deal in the Memorial Day laptop sales is this 15.6-inch Evoo at Walmart. Ok, so it's not the flashiest laptop we've ever seen but its AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2060 graphics card are absolutely fantastic for the price. This one's a great choice if you've got a little more to spend and want to max out those games for a few years to come.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,399.99 $1,126.99 at Dell

Save $273 - With an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you'll be hard-pressed to find a gaming laptop deal in the Memorial Day sales with more power than this Dell G15. This one's both really up-to-date and powerful, so it's a great choice if you want something that will handle all the latest games at high settings.

