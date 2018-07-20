Massive Nvidia gaming laptop deals mark the start of Back to School season

Nvidia has partnered with several laptop makers and retailers to deliver to you some of the most affordable gaming laptops ever issued. The deals come at the perfect time: Back to School season, giving you at least a month of solid PC gaming before the boring stuff begins again.

While there are several major discounts going on between now and July 31 in the US, there are few especially notable ones that we’ve highlighted below, with easy links to where to buy. Just don’t expect to see mega-powerful gaming laptops at huge discounts – it’s the ones that already start low where you’ll find the most attractive deals.

Dell G3 15.6-inch | was $799 now $649 at Microsoft

This excellent budget gaming laptop at its lowest price ever gets you Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB SSHD and an Intel Core i5 processor along with a 15.6-inch FHD screen for $150 off on Microsoft's store.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch | was $799 now $699 at Amazon

This gem from Asus gets you slightly less powerful graphics (via a GTX 1050) than the above Dell, but is otherwise nearly identical in specs.View Deal

Acer Aspire 7 17.3-inch| was $1,199 now $1,029 at NewEgg

This desktop replacement gaming laptop disguised as a general use machine brings the heat, with a new Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for a whopping $170 off.View Deal

MSI GE63VR Raider 15.6-inch | was $1,899 now $1,549 at Amazon

This gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal, getting you a last-generation Intel Core i7 chip, a GTX 1070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD behind a dazzling 4K UHD display for $350 off.View Deal

Remember, all of these deals and the countless others on the various retailer websites expire on July 31. Also, if you’re holding out for an even better deal, we’re told that Best Buy will sell the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $599 – or possibly even less – starting July 27.

Even if you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping for that one special gamer in your life, you might not find price cuts this deep come even Black Friday 2018.