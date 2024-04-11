This is the gaming laptop deal to beat: the new Asus Zephyrus G14 is already $150 off

If you're looking for a slick gaming laptop, one of the best options on the market right now has to be the latest Asus Zephyrus G14. This superb machine has just received a new iteration for 2024 - and we've just spotted its first-ever price cut.

Best Buy currently has the mid-range RTX 4060 configuration for just $1,449 (was $1,599), which is a superb price considering this is a shiny new gaming laptop. Alongside a powerful GPU, this config includes a Ryzen 9 8945HS chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is plenty of power for all but the most intensive of applications.

We haven't reviewed the latest Asus G14 yet here at TechRadar but our sister-site PCGamer gave this model a glowing score, praising its new all-metal chassis and 120HZ OLED display. The latest model is a more premium machine versus its predecessor, directly competing with the likes of the Razer Blade 14. It does, however, feature slightly weaker gaming performance due to the graphics card receiving less power draw - a change that's proven divisive in some circles.

If you want the best possible value, another option could be to wait for the older 2023 model to go on sale again at Best Buy. Currently, it's sitting at $1,599 at the retailer, but we've seen it go for as little as $999. Bang for your buck, this one is a great option - although you miss out on the OLED display and premium redesign.

First ever discount on the 2024 Asus G14

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g14-2024-14-oled-3k-120hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-8945hs-16gb-lpddr5x-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-platinum-white%2F6570270.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599 now $1,449 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB The latest Asus G14 has just been released but Best Buy is already offering a superb $150 price cut on the RTX 4060 configuration. Melding performance and a svelte lightweight chassis, the G14 is an ideal choice if you want a portable gaming laptop that looks as good as it runs. This latest model features a new all-metal chassis and a gorgeous 120Hz 3K display.

Too pricey? Check out our page on this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals.