Massive Amazon sale for Valentine's Day: Fire tablets, Kindle, Echo, Fire Stick, more

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Amazon is having a massive sale on its own devices, which includes up to 50% off Fire tablets, the Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Blink security cameras, and more.



Some of our favorite Amazon Valentine's Day deals include the Blink Mini Security camera marked down to $24.99 (was $34.99), the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 (was $29.99), and the all-new Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $109.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price.



If you're looking for tablet deals in today's Amazon sale, you can snag a massive 50% discount on Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, and the Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $44.99 (was $89.99) - the cheapest price we've seen.



See more of the best Valentine's Day deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind today's sale is a limited-time promotion. Many of the devices we've listed include record-low prices that we typically only see during big sale events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon sale: Valentine's Day device deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The compact indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can pick up the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 at Amazon. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Introducing Blink Video Doorbell: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Blink Video Doorbell is getting a $10 price cut at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. The Blink doorbell allows you to see who's at your door wherever you are with two-day audio, night-vision, and long-lasting battery life.

Echo Dot (4th generation) with Clock: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – Amazon's Valentine's Day device deals include the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for $44.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker plays music, answers questions, and displays the time with an LED display.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a smart home display in today's device deals, Amazon has the Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The 2nd generation Echo Show lets you make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking for a tablet deal in today's Amazon sale, you can get the Fire 7 on sale for just $34.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can score a massive 50% discount on Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet which brings the price down to a record-low of just $44.99. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's Valentine's Day sale also includes the powerful Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $109.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 10-inch tablet packs an octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The 2021 tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for a Kindle deal in today's sale, Amazon has the best-selling e-reader on sale for $59.99. That's a massive $30 discount and only $10 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite deal from Amazons' sale is the all-new Kindle Paperwhite that's on sale for $109.99 - just $5 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts up to 10 weeks.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest Kids Fire tablet deal is the Fire 7 Kids Pro on sale for $49.99. That's a massive $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The seven-inch tablet that's designed for kids ages 6+ and comes with a slim kid-friendly case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for $139.99 at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale. That's the best deal you can find for the 10-inch tablet and only $20 more than the record-low price.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales.



You can also see more bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales happening right now.