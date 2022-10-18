Loewe's luxe 48-inch OLED TV has a built-in soundbar, but the LG C2 has it beat

Audio player loading…

Loewe has unveiled a new luxury OLED TV: the Bild v.48. This 48-inch TV boasts a built-in sound system that should help it deliver an impressive audio and visual performance that means you could skip adding one of the best soundbars… but it comes at a steep premium over the five-star LG C2 that tops our list of the best OLED TVs.

The German TV maker's latest screen is a 4K OLED with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. That means all of the content you watch from the best streaming services should be presented with crisp visuals, pops of bright color, and you shouldn’t lose much detail in dark scenes thanks to OLED’s contrast abilities.

If that wasn’t enough, this TV comes with built-in Dolby Atmos support and a speaker system that Loewe says can deliver immersive and room-filling surround sound. The 80-watt speaker with its six drivers certainly looks good on paper, though we’ll need to hear it in action to get a feel for how good its audio really is, though Loewe's speakers are generally very good.

Though it’s not all such good news. For you gamers out there, the Bild v.48 only offers HDMI 2.0 rather than 2.1. This means your PS5 or Xbox Series X won’t be able to deliver 4K visuals at 120Hz for buttery smooth gameplay, instead, you’ll be stuck with 4K at a max of 60Hz, and no Variable Refresh Rate feature. This won't be troubling our list of the best gaming TVs.

Plus, to top it all off, the Bild v.48 OLED will set you back £2,299 / AU$5,999 (no US launch is planned) which is almost double the price of the 48-inch LG C2 OLED, which officially costs £1,399 in the UK, but early Black Friday sales are already dropping its price below £1,000 – like this £400-off deal at AO (opens in new tab).

Sure it looks interesting, but where do I put my Xbox? (Image credit: Loewe)

Even if you combine the LG TV with one of the best soundbars out there – something like the Samsung HW-Q930B – you’re still looking at a home cinema setup that’s more budget-friendly than the Bild v.48. Plus the LG C2 OLED comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDMI 2.1 ports – though it lacks HDR10+.

However, you also can’t hang the LG C2 on a floor-to-ceiling stand like you can the Bild v.48. If you're a fan of the Bild v.48’s emphasis on both design and performance then you’ll be glad to hear it’s available to buy today from Loewe's partners.

Alternatively, if you're not keen on Loewe's display you can check out our picks for the best 48- to 50-inch TVs to find something that better suits your needs.