Live
Black Friday Samsung TV deals live: cheap QLED and OLED TVs, and buying tips
* Great deals on QLED TVs
* QD-OLED gets major discounts
* Huge Crystal 4K TV TVs for low prices
* Great PS5-ready TVs
Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs, and Samsung TVs have had some of the best discounts.
We saw lots of impressive deals on Samsung TVs across November for all budgets and needs – from huge budget TVs for an affordable home theater, to next-gen OLED displays with mind-blowing colors, to gaming TVs with features geared for next-gen consoles.
Obviously, there are great Black Friday TV deals on all kinds of TVs, but Samsung TVs are some of the most popular purchases over Black Friday. That's partly because the company reliably produces such good TVs, and partly because it's always a leader for Black Friday price cuts.
Of course, with so many deals, it can be hard to know what exactly you should look for. So in this live blog we won't just be highlight deals we especially like – we'll also be giving our tips on what to look for in a TV, and explaining the most important TV tech, so you can find the best deal that suits you.
We'll also be highlight soundbars that make an ideal addition to your Samsung TV – especially ones from Samsung itself – though you can check out our Black Friday Soundbar deals article for more options.
And for those who are interested in more than just TVs, our main Black Friday deals page has all the best offers on everything from laptops and air fryers to video doorbells and smartwatches.
Today's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals US
- Samsung 65-inch AU8000 4K TV: was
$647.99now $547.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2299 now $1799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 75-inch Q60B QLED TV: was $1299.99 now $997.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy
- Samsung 43-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 65-inch Q80B QLED TV: was $1199 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85-inch AU8000 4K TV: was $2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon
- Samsung 55-inch Q70A QLED TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Samsung
All US TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs as low as $249.99
- OLED TVs: from $799.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: up to $3,000 off 8K and 4K TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs starting at $218
Today's best Black Friday TV deals UK
- Samsung 43BU8000 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was £549 now £389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 55-Inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £929 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £3,999.99 now £2,999.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 75-inch BU8000 4K TV: was
£1,399now £999 at Amazon
- Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was
£1,149now £1,099 at Amazon
All UK TV deals
- Amazon: TVs starting under £139
- AO.com: 4K TVs from £249
- Argos: TVs from just £89
- Currys: huge range of deals live now
- John Lewis: TV plus soundbar bundles
- Very: Black Friday sale on the big brands