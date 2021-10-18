Apple event October 2021 live blog: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 likely to launch

Apple's October 2021 event, dubbed 'Unleashed' is today, October 18, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm GMT / 4am November 11 AEST, and we'll be watching along live to give you all the breaking news as it happens, along with expert comments from the TechRadar team.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is likely to show off a MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), along with a possible AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 unveiling as well.

If you want to watch along, check out our guide on how to watch the Apple October 2021 event. We've also listed all the things we expect to see at today's Apple event if you'd like an idea of what's in store.

As always, Apple is keeping things pretty close to its chest, so this is all guesswork at the moment. However, by calling the event 'Unleashed', it gives us a hint that whatever Apple will be showing today, it's going to be pretty powerful, so Apple fans should start getting very excited indeed.