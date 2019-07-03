Lenovo Summer Clearance Sale knocks up to £200 off selected laptops

Amazon Prime Day is running for 48 hours from July 15, but the online retailer isn't the only one cutting prices, as Lenovo is running a Summer Clearance Sale that knocks up to £200 off selected laptops.

It's not just laptops that are getting their prices cut for the Lenovo Summer Clearance Sale, with desktops and monitors also getting decent reductions.

There's a large number of deals to be had, so we've selected the best ones which we think offer top value for money. Make sure you head to Lenovo's website for the full list of deals.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Ideapad 530s £629.99 £499.99 at Lenovo

This slim and stylish laptop has had £130 knocked off its asking price, and comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The 14-inch 1080p screen is bright and vivid, and you get up to eight hours of battery life as well.View Deal

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Yoga C930 £1,199.99 £999.99 at Lenovo

Save £200 off this brilliant premium 2-in-1 laptop. It's incredibly thin and light, and can be used either as a laptop, or with the keyboard flipped backwards, as a tablet PC. It's powered by an 8th generation Core i7 processor and has 16GB of RAM for sublime performance.View Deal

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaCentre 720 £549.99 £399.99 at Lenovo

This is a great budget desktop that can also do a bit of light gaming thanks to its Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card. £150 has been knocked off its price, making it even better value. An Intel Pentium G5400 CPU and 8GB of RAM are included.View Deal

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 730s £899.99 £799.99 at Lenovo

If you're after a slim and stylish all-in-one PC, and don't want to spend a fortune on an iMac, then the IdeaCentre AIO 730s is a great choice, especially with £100 knocked off its asking price. Comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD.View Deal

As we mentioned earlier, there's a huge selection of Lenovo products on sale, and this is just a taster. If you were after a new Lenovo machine, then now is the ideal time to get one – and you don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day!