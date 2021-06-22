Last minute Prime Day office deals could enhance your home working experience

How has your home office experience treated you during the past year? If the TechRadar team has learned anything from the home working experience, it's that having the right combination of desk, chair, and laptop makes all the difference in the world. Being comfortable with your surroundings helps to emulate the office experience – and it sure beats trying to work from your kitchen counter on a stool.

With the Prime Day deals for 2021 wrapping up in just a few hours, below we've collected a few of the best office-related sales for our US readers, covering areas like office furniture, and throwing in a selection of our favorite laptop deals to boot.

Note that anything covered specifically by the Prime Day sale will require a Prime membership – so keep that in mind before you buy.

Prime Day office deals

HON Exposure Mesh Computer Chair: $229.71 $160.80 at Amazon

Save $68 - With adjustable arms to suit your height or desk setup, consider this office chair if you need a little more back support while working from home. It comes with a 5-year warranty, which is handy if you're going to get a lot of use out of this.View Deal

OFM ESS Gaming Chair: $232.00 $75 at Amazon

Don't let the high retail price fool you – this chair is regularly discounted, so the saving isn't as jaw-dropping as it could've been. Still, if you don't mind a more budget-oriented option for your office that has more of a 'gamer' aesthetic, it's worth pondering.

Amazon Basics Foldable Standing Computer Desk with adjustable height: $134.69 $102.40 at Amazon

Amazon's own budget desk offering can be used as both a regular desk and a standing desk, since the height can be adjusted. If you don't have space for a home office, too, the whole thing folds down for more convenient storage. This is a Prime Day deal, so you don't have long to get it.View Deal

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk with adjustable height: $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Standing desks are more common than ever, as both home and office workers look to keep their posture in check. Tick the coupon button for this one to take $20 off of the price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1299.00 $1099.99 at Amazon

Save $199.01 - The first MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 processor is available at a terrific discount for Amazon Prime Day. Save lots of cash on this model which offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is noted for offering up to 20 hours of power between battery charges.

Best Dell XPS 13 deal Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099 $899.99 at Dell

Save $200 - Dell's prices on the brand new Dell XPS 13 ultrabook have slowly been creeping down this year but here's a particularly tasty price. Not only is this the latest model (complete with the stunning near borderless screen design), but it's also got an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In short, not only is this a great price on a desirable model, but it's also a good price for these specs on a Windows ultrabook full stop. View Deal

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - Right here is a return to the lowest price we've seen so far on the stunning Apple MacBook Air M1 folks - all courtesy of today's Prime Day laptop deals. With that powerful chip and stunning Liquid Retina display, these are fantastic everyday laptops that look fantastic and run oh-so-quietly.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (2020) gaming laptop: $1499 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Ok, so this is last year's model, and with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, but it's not every day you see such a premium gaming laptop go for this cheap, not least a Razer Blade. This ones also got 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10750H, and a 256GB SSD, making it a really great option if you're looking for something that looks as slick as any MacBook, but can handle gaming and intensive Windows applications.View Deal

LG 34WK650-W 34-inch monitor: $399 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - LG's range of ultrawide monitors typically fetch a hefty sum, as that $399 MSRP attests to. However, Amazon has returned to a fantastic $284.99 price tag today, saving you $115 overall. We've only seen this price a few times so far this year, and the fact that you'd usually find a 27-inch display with these specs at that cost makes this an excellent offer.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Making coffee at home these days? This is a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting the price of the highly-rated single-serve Keurig K-Slim coffee maker by a best-ever 55%. It brews four cups before it needs refilling, and at less than five inches wide, it's great for smaller kitchens. You can buy it on its own, or with 40 pods for $64.99.

As we're sure you know by now, Prime Day ends at midnight PDT – that means you only really have a few hours left to take advantage of any deals you might like, including many of those above.

As you scope out how your next few months of working from home will play out, making an adjustment to your office setup could be meaningful.

Hopefully, your employer is giving you the option for a more flexible future. Working from home isn't for everyone – not all of us have the space for a bespoke office, and miss the human company – but for many people, the time retrieved from avoiding the commute is vital.

That's why the occasional office upgrade can make a world of difference to the same space you have to sit in every single day, even if it's just having access to slightly nicer coffee. It's like replacing a mattress or a sofa, in a lot of ways – not necessarily the most exciting upgrade, but one that makes an incremental difference to your everyday life.

