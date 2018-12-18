Last-minute Amazon deals that will arrive on time for Christmas

Christmas is exactly one week away, and if you're behind on your Christmas shopping, Amazon has got you covered. The retail giant is releasing last-minute deals on some of its most popular items such as headphones, tablets, robot vacuums and more. Not only are the deals great, but these items will also ship in time for Christmas day.
An excellent deal and a terrific gift idea, the Instant Pot DUO Plus is on sale today only for $89.85. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-use pressure cooker.
Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker
$159.95 $89.95 at Amazon
Today only get the Instant Pot DUO Plus on sale for $89.95. That's a $70 discount for the 8 QT pressure cooker that combines nine kitchen appliances in one.View Deal
Some of our other favorite deals include the latest model Apple iPad for $249, the All-new Echo Dot for $29.99 and the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $279.
Shop more of Amazon's last-minute deals below and remember that tomorrow is the last day for free standard shipping to ensure your items get there before Christmas day.
Last-minute Amazon deals
Apple iPad (Latest Model)
$329.99 $249 at Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the newly released Apple iPad for $249 at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for this 32GB tablet.View Deal
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB)
$799 $759 at Amazon
Save $40 on the 64GB Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. The newly released iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$299.95 $239.95 at Amazon
Save $20 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. The Beats Solo3 offer up to 40 hours of battery life and is available in several different colors.View Deal
Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$39.99 $19.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 2nd generation Echo Dot is on sale for only $19.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.View Deal
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.View Deal
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE Limited Edition Wireless Speaker
$199.99 $63.99 at Amazon
Today only you can save $136 on the top-rated Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Wireless Speaker. The waterproof wireless speaker produces a powerful and deep 360 degree sound and offers a 100-ft Bluetooth wireless range.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
$109 $79 at Amazon
Get the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $30 off at Amazon. This waterproof portable speaker produces a powerful sound for its small size and features up to six hours of play time.View Deal
Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick for $15 off. This best-selling HD streaming device uses the Alexa Voice Remote to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99. View Deal
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet
$79.99 $49.99 at Amazon
The all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet is $30 off right now at Amazon. The best-selling 8-inch HD display would make an excellent gift for anyone on your list.View Deal
All-new Kindle Paperwhite 8GB $
129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
The newly released waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off at Amazon. This is probably the last time the 8GB ereader will be on sale before Christmas.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $169 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $169. That's a $79 discount if you were to buy each device separately. View Deal
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker
$139.95 $89.95 at Amazon
The best-selling Instant Pot DUO80 is currently $50 off at Amazon. The 8 Qt pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes up to 70% faster.View Deal
Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$399.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Today only save $179 on the Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus at Amazon. The Bobsweem Robotic Vacuum sweeps, mops, and filtrates particles to tackle dirt and germs and will automatically return to the charging station when low on battery.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
$374.99 $279 at Amazon
Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $279.View Deal