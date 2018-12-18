Last-minute Amazon deals that will arrive on time for Christmas

Christmas is exactly one week away, and if you're behind on your Christmas shopping, Amazon has got you covered. The retail giant is releasing last-minute deals on some of its most popular items such as headphones, tablets, robot vacuums and more. Not only are the deals great, but these items will also ship in time for Christmas day.

An excellent deal and a terrific gift idea, the Instant Pot DUO Plus is on sale today only for $89.85. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-use pressure cooker.

Some of our other favorite deals include the latest model Apple iPad for $249, the All-new Echo Dot for $29.99 and the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $279.



Shop more of Amazon's last-minute deals below and remember that tomorrow is the last day for free standard shipping to ensure your items get there before Christmas day.



Last-minute Amazon deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB) $799 $759 at Amazon

Save $40 on the 64GB Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. The newly released iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage and offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.95 $239.95 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. The Beats Solo3 offer up to 40 hours of battery life and is available in several different colors.

Echo Dot (2nd Gen) $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 2nd generation Echo Dot is on sale for only $19.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

A top-selling gift this year, the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99. The Echo dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that can play music, check the weather and more with the command of your voice.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker $109 $79 at Amazon

Get the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker for $30 off at Amazon. This waterproof portable speaker produces a powerful sound for its small size and features up to six hours of play time.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite 8GB $ 129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The newly released waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is currently $30 off at Amazon. This is probably the last time the 8GB ereader will be on sale before Christmas.

Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $399.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Today only save $179 on the Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus at Amazon. The Bobsweem Robotic Vacuum sweeps, mops, and filtrates particles to tackle dirt and germs and will automatically return to the charging station when low on battery.