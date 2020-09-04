Hurry if you want to get an RTX equipped gaming laptop deal in the Labor Day sales

Gaming laptop deals are a hotly contested battleground this weekend thanks to the latest Labor Day sales - excellent news if you're looking to pick up a cheap (but still amazing) laptop capable of taking on the next-gen of games.

Dell, Amazon, and Best Buy have all thrown their collective hats in the ring right now and we've rounded up some absolutely stunning gaming laptop deals for you to check out just below. Fair warning though - you'll have to hurry to bag the two best deals this weekend as they're almost sold out in the case of this awesome Dell G5 15 on sale for $799.99 (was $979.99) or only on sale for today in the case of this Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $899 (was $1,049.99) at Amazon.

That Acer Nitro 5 is especially good value and easily one of the cheapest ways to pick up an RTX 2060, Core i7, equipped beast for an absolute bargain price. If you do happen to miss these awesome deals though, no worries, there are plenty more gaming laptop deals just below, including some superb $150 discounts from Best Buy.

Of course, if you're looking for cheaper options you can check also out our full roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop sales as well.

The best Labor Day sale gaming laptop deals

New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $979.99 $799.99 at Dell

Act quickly if you want to score yourself a prime gaming laptop deal on this awesome mid-range Dell G5 this weekend - it's almost sold out as of writing. This one's packing an upgraded 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it one great value machine overall.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,049.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Act quickly - there's only a few more hours to grab an RTX 2060 equipped Acer Nitro 5 for just $899 in the Amazon Labor Day sales. With a 144Hz refresh rate display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is one fast machine for the money and easily one of the best value gaming laptop deals we've seen this week.

Other great gaming laptop deals available now

New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,409 $1,149.99 at Dell

Save $260 and go one step above the competition with this stunning RTX equipped upgraded spec Dell G5 15. Inside is an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, whopping 512GB of RAM, and of course the main selling point here - an RTX 2060 graphics card.



Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to spend a little less, this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop deal comes in at just $879 in the early Labor Day sales. That's a great price for a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics as well.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Another stellar gaming laptop deal from Best Buy this week, the Lenovo Legion 5 is on sale with a $150 discount. For just $50 more than the above Asus you can get the same baseline specs but upgrade yourself to a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card - a nice option if you want a few more frames for your games.

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This Razer Blade 15 drops the RTX 2070 graphics of similarly priced models up above, but adds in a 10th generation i7 processor for the cash. That brings it squarely between our two top offers in terms of value for money, and while you're still getting RTX 2060 graphics in here (as well as 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD) we'd only grab this if you're really concerned about running an 8th generation processor.

