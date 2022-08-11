Jio launches Independence Day Offer on yearly prepaid packs

Audio player loading…

Reliance Jio is offering its prepaid customers additional benefits on yearly packs. As the Independence Day approaches, the company has launched a limited-time recharge offer.

According to the updated info on Jio’s recharge page (opens in new tab), prepaid customers can avail of a yearly validity pack at Rs 2,999. The pack offers a total data usage of 912.5GB which is provided as a 2.5GB daily quota.

When choosing this recharge plan, you also get discount coupons for Ajio, Netmeds and Ixigo each worth Rs 750. Additionally, Reliance Jio is also offering 75GB of extra data worth Rs 750. This may be redeemable in the form of data coupons. Overall, the company provides benefits worth Rs 3,000 for the yearly pack.

Celebrate freedom with Jio's ₹2999 Independence offer and enjoy free benefits worth ₹3000 🤩Recharge now: https://t.co/vBXlf7ckat#JioDigitalLife #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/xH8n5FG5DOAugust 9, 2022

Many of the other common benefits of the recharge pack will still be available. With the yearly pack, you will also receive a one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hostar Mobile which saves Rs 499. Like many of its other recharge packs, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud will also be accessible.

A year of 4G services?

When we look at the offer that Reliance Jio is offering, it does feel like a 100% cashback. To celebrate Independence Day or any of the other festivals that are soon approaching, you might have plans to get your hands on the latest clothes. Spending some time away on a short trip might also be in the plans (if ever there is a long weekend again). You also get to save on healthcare and wellness products too. Not to mention, you won’t have to worry about data when travelling or spending time with friends and family for an entire year.

But while 5G is making its way to the country soon, is it worth staying on 4G for a whole year? Absolutely.

Of the 4 major telecom companies who bid for 5G spectrums this year, Reliance Jio and Airtel are ahead in the race. Both the companies have announced that the services will begin rollout across primary metro cities from this month. However, it will take a year or two for the services to be available across the country.

And while it does feel great to be an early adopter of the technology, it would be better to wait. The technology is here to stay and you won’t be missing out on anything even after a year.