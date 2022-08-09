Jio launches streaming platform JioGamesWatch - Here's all you need to know

Audio player loading…

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new game streaming platform, called JioGamesWatch. Aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts, JioGamesWatch is a one-stop destination (within the JioGames app) to watch all types of gaming content. And if you are a gaming content creator, it will be the platform for you to stream across all Jio devices what you have created.

JioGamesWatch, the company said, has been launched after a deep dive into the likes and preferences of the gaming community. The platform will enable creators to go live, with any device, under low latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. The platform also comes with several viewer engagement tools that will help creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition.

How and where to get the JioGamesWatch

JioGamesWatch, which is built on the lines of the internationally famous gaming streaming platform Twitch, will bring in an immersive and interactive game streaming experience through the click of a button across multiple Jio devices. JioGamesWatch will offer some of the best content in the gaming niche - that is, from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams.

JioGamesWatch is available on Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the home screen, and has a smartphone version, too. JioGamesWatch can be accessed in the JioGames App with availability on Android, iOS and STBs in India.

It allows for video on demand, and users can subscribe and never miss any stream from creators and influencers. It allows for various community happenings, and creators can engage with viewers through various esports events.

Jio said creators can stream in high definition with no lag or buffering, and mobile streaming is easily done. Creators can go live on the platform with various resolutions and can stream in FHD (1920x1080p), HD (1280x720p), and so on with low latency. Creators resources are available on the platform for ready reference which includes FAQs, as well as a guide on how to go 'live' on the platform with ideal stream settings

For the record, JioGames hosts special events featuring Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), Clash Royale, Free Fire MAX, Among Us, GTA 5, Valorant, Chess, Pokemon Unite, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, FIFA 22, Minecraft, CS: GO, Forza, Fortnite and players stand to win cash prizes and gifts.

In a related development, Reliance Jio is ready to rollout 5G services in India, which are tailor-made for streaming high-resolution videos such as 4K, and 8K on phones and TVs, and also a better cloud-based gaming experience.