It's your last chance to sign up to this rare HBO Max deal and get 20% off for a year

It's practically unheard of for most of the top-dog streaming services to offer any kind of saving on their subscriptions, but HBO Max is currently doing just that - though not for much longer.

Act fast and you could save a whole 20% off the HBO Max price on either of its monthly plans.

Usually costing from $9.99, sign up now and pay just $7.99 a month, locking in the rate for the next 12 months. You'll need to do so before 12.59pm PT on January 25, when this offer expires.

That's for its With-Ads plan. For those who want to skip the ad-breaks, watch offline, and stream in 4K UHD, you can subscribe to its Ad-Free plan for $11.99 a month, down from $14.99.

Going back up to its full price on month 13, that gives you plenty of opportunity to make your way through HBO Max's exceptional catalog of gritty, in some cases, award-winning TV shows and movies, including Succession, Euphoria, and that magical Harry Potter reunion.

All you need to know about the HBO Max deal

HBO Max | 12 months | from $9.99 $7.99 per month | 20% off

This limited-time offer from HBO Max is offering 20% off its monthly plans for new and returning subscribers. This brings the price down to just $7.99 from $9.99 a month (Ad-free), or from $14.99 to just $11.99 a month (Ad-Free), locking in that rate for the next 12 months. Subscribe before January 25 when this HBO Max deal expires.

What can I watch with the HBO Max deal?

2022 has already got off to a great start for HBO Max as the exclusive platform in the US to watch the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special, Return to Hogwarts, as well as the return of Euphoria season 2. Suicide Squad's Peacemaker has also got his own TV show, released earlier this month. Game of Thrones fans can look forward to the prequel series, House of the Dragon, all about the House Targaryen, 200-years prior to GoT.

(Image credit: HBO)

For those who are a fan of HBO Max's book to TV adaptations, as well as the arrival of Station Eleven, this promises HBO Originals of The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger, as well as We Own This City.

Of course, it's also the place to binge Friends, as well as stream classics like The Sopranos, The Wire from start to finish, and Westworld - season 4 of which is another anticipated 2022 release.

See more of the best HBO Max shows of 2022 and this year's best HBO Max movies.