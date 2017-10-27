Missed the iPhone X pre-order? Boost and Virgin Mobile have it November 10

Preorders for the iPhone X opened this morning for major carriers like T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and, of course, Apple itself. They also quickly sold out, pushing shipment times back by several weeks. But if you're a customer of the smaller services Virgin Mobile and Boost: fear not, your time will come soon, too.

Relatively, anyway. Today Virgin Mobile announced that its customers can pre-order the hotly anticipated smartphone on Virgin's website on November 3, the day on which the iPhone X officially lands in Apple Stores and goes out to customers of the other carriers who successfully pre-ordered this morning. Virgin Mobile will actually start shipping the phones on November 10.

If you're a Boost customer, you'll unfortunately have to wait until November 10 to even order one of the new phones. Boost's announcement doesn't mention if there's a separate day for when iPhone X will ship.

Small sacrifices

All of this means you technically have another way of getting an iPhone X sooner than later if you missed last night's pre-order rush, provided you're willing to wait a bit and don't mind switching carriers.

We've long expected this kind of shortage would happen, and just yesterday we warned that you might end up waiting until 2018 to get an iPhone X if you didn't manage to snag one last night.

Here's what you'll get if you switch. Virgin Mobile offers what it calls an "Inner Circle" unlimited talk, text and data plan for $50 a month.

If you bring your own unlocked iPhone (of any recent model) to Virgin, though, you'll also be able to take advantage of a promotion that gives you six months of data usage for only a dollar each month.

Boost also offers a $50 unlimited plan, along with a $35 plan that gives you full 4G LTE speeds while only giving you a paltry 3GB of data to work with,

Both Virgin Mobile and Boost are owned by Sprint, and all three providers share the same data network.