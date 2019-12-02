Shhh! There's a secret iPad Pro 11 deal for $649 on Cyber Monday

There's a secret iPad Pro 11 Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy today, but many online shoppers are passing it by, according to people we've talked to. That's good news for you.

Normally $799.99, the iPad Pro 11 64GB is just $649.99 at Best Buy, taking it down $150 in an extremely rare Apple deal. This iPad Pro is the latest model (Apple hasn't introduced a newer iPad Pro since late last year) and both the space gray and silver colors are in stock.

There's a catch – you'll have to log into a My Best Buy account to even see the $650 iPad Pro price. Anyone not logged into a free member account will see the full price of $800. That's a big difference and this could be why this iPad Cyber Monday deal is still available.

SECRET DEAL: iPad Pro 11: $799.99 just $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a special discount for My Best Buy members. While everyone else will see the full price for the iPad Pro, members can save a massive $150 off of Apple's tablet.

Again, don't let the non-member price fool you. When we logged into a completely free My Best Buy account, we were able to see the $649.99 price tag. Here's a photo of the deal in action, as proof that it still exists.

You can see that the iPad Pro deal for $649.99 is still available, but you'll have to log into a free account to get it. (Image credit: Best Buy)

There have been several Apple iPad deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we've seen very few price drops on the redesigned iPad Pro models. Mostly, US retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target have been pushing the cheaper iPad 10.2 and a few have given the slightly superior iPad Air a price drop.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $249 at Walmart

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 32GB | $459 $329 at Walmart

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017) WiFi 64GB - Rose Gold | $689 $538 at Newegg

Save over $100 on the cheapest iPad Pro you can buy right now. At 64GB you'll be stretching this iPad's storage if you want to use it for anything other than light work and entertainment, so you might want to consider the extra spend on the 256GB model.

iPad Air 10.5 (2019) WiFi 64GB| $499 $469 at Walmart

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB | $399.99 $384 at Amazon

This 64GB iPad Mini is just $15 off at Amazon at the moment. Admittedly, we may still see savings rise above this level on this particular deal but if you're looking for the cheapest way to get a 2019 iPad right now, this is your best bet.

