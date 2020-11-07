Incredible Apple Watch SE deal brings the price below $230 ahead of Black Friday

The Apple Watch SE is only a month or so old, but the discounts have already started ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the smartwatch dropping in price at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The price has dropped below $230 for the first time at all three retailers, and that's a remarkable price cut for such a recent product. Previously the lowest price we've seen is $259, and Apple's recommended retail price is $279.

We're uncertain how long stock for this brand new Apple Watch will last, so you may want to jump on this deal as quickly as possible.

The Apple Watch SE features a premium design, a 1.78-inch display, a powerful Apple S5 chipset and more. This won't give you the top-end specs you'd expect from the Apple Watch 6, but it's a great choice considering the price.

Apple Watch SE deals:

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheaper smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band, and you've got the choice of gold, silver or black.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Amazon

Prefer the larger variant of the Apple Watch? That is also discounted to the lowest price we've seen as it's normally $309 but has now broken lower than $260 for the first time. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Target

This is exactly the same deal as what you've seen above, but this is at Target rather than Amazon. If you prefer to shop at Target, there's no difference in this offer and you'll get a Sport Band with the choice of silver, gold or black for the watch itself.

Ends Sunday November 8 (time hasn't been confirmed)View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Target

Again, this is the Apple Watch SE 44mm variant you've seen above but this comes directly from Target. It's a fantastic price, and you've got the choice of silver, gold or black for your smartwatch itself.

Ends Sunday November 8 (time hasn't been confirmed)View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Walmart

Walmart also has the same Apple Watch SE deal running, but the crucial difference to the other retailers above is you can't get the black variant of the watch. Well... you can but it inexplicably costs $329 at the time of writing.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE 44mm variant is here for $259.99, which is the best price we've ever seen for this variant. If you'd prefer to pick it up from Walmart than Target or Amazon you should use the link above.View Deal

Prefer something cheaper?

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's just a touch higher than the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Walmart

Walmart has matched Amazon's lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 3. This is an excellent price for a luxury smartwatch that can still keep up with all the latest updates.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 40mm: $229 $209 at Walmart

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $209. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch SE deals in your region below.

