Incredible 70-inch Samsung 4K TV Black Friday deal sees price plummet

Black Friday 2019 started early at Best Buy, with the retailer rolling out a different doorbuster deal every day, and November 15's deal is especially tasty with a huge saving off a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV.

The Samsung UN70NU6070FXZA offers up a gigantic 70-inch LED screen, complete with a 4K UHD resolution and HDR10+ support.

This Samsung Series 6 set also comes with the firm's smart interface, giving you access to the likes of Netflix and Prime Video via apps on the TV - there's no need to plug in an additional streaming device.

Samsung 70-inch 4K TV: $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

You can save $350 with this top TV deal, taking the price to an earth-shatteringly low $550 - which is pretty amazing for a 70-inch 4K Smart TV. Great for movies, sports and gaming, you'll be hard-pressed to find more screen real-estate for less. Deal ends 11:59pm CT November 15

Go big and go home

If you want to make a statement with your home entertainment, then this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV could be exactly what you're looking for.

It's also great for the kids to use too, with the built-in V-chip capable of automatically blocking programs based on rating, ensuring they can only view content which is suitable for them.

Other features include a smart, slender bezel around the frame, 2 HDMI ports, a USB port, two 10W speakers and you get the remote and stand included in the box.

In short, you'll be hard pressed to find a better 70-inch Samsung 4K TV deal over the whole of Black Friday and Cyber Monday - but don't rule out a similar deal rearing its head in the coming weeks.

You'll need to act fast though, as this deal ends 11:59pm CT November 15. So if you're after a showcase set for your front room which won't break the bank, don't miss out on this top Samsung 4K TV deal.