I found a Prime Day Shark vacuum deal that’s got me second-guessing my Dyson

Prime Day deals normally have great savings on some of the best vacuum cleaners around, but it was only when I saw this year's Prime Day Shark vacuum deals that I started wishing I'd held out a little longer before buying a new Dyson.

My most recent vacuum purchase was the Dyson V15 which costs just shy of $700, but after spotting some pretty damn impressive Shark vacuum deals, I now realize I could have saved myself $470 - and that pains me.

With a great battery run time of 50 minutes (just 10 minutes less than the Dyson), the same convenient lightweight design, additional tools, and an anti-hair wrap brush roll, the Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum has a 30% discount (saving you $100) and reducing the price to $229.99 at Amazon.

Part of my job every year, as Prime Day vacuum deals roll around, is to sift through and pick out the diamonds in the rough. Normally that means you see so many deals that it's tricky to be impressed, but Shark deals like this gem stick out for a reason.

Today's best Shark vacuum deals on Prime Day

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum combines powerful suction with an impressive battery run time and a flexible design. You'll be able to reach under furniture and clean in smaller spaces with the attachments, while the self-cleaning brush roll will save you a job when it comes to pet hairs. View Deal

Shark vs Dyson is not a new debate in the vacuum world, but there's a reason why these two brands are often put side by side. Shark vacuums really are very good and there are very few differences on paper between the Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum and the Dyson I just splashed out on.

With the Shark, you'll still get a brush roll that's designed to rid you of ever having to cut off hair that normally gets stuck. The powerfins will drum into carpets to give you a deeper clean, and the dirt that is captured will pass through HEPA filters so that your floors are left much cleaner.

What you won't get is Dyson's laser technology that highlights specs of dust and dirt that your eye wouldn't otherwise detect, but since the Shark model is $470 cheaper, that seems like a fair trade-off to me.

The Shark might not offer the in-depth readings of dust particles it collects as the Dyson does, but when it comes to getting the job done, I'm starting to wonder if the Shark might have been a better value option...

