Hurry, the Fitbit Versa 2 is at its lowest price ever on Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking for a new fitness tracker / smartwatch among the Prime Day 2020 deals, then these new offers on the Fitbit Versa range are worth checking out.

The headline deal is certainly around the Fitbit Versa 2, which is already offering a good battery life, an improved design on the original Versa as well as a clear and visible display.

Yes, it's now been superseded by the Versa 3, but at this price - which is the lowest we've ever seen it at Amazon - it's an incredible buy if you're looking to dip your toe into the fitness tracker waters.

In fact, it still ranks highly on our list of the best Fitbits, despite being a little older - as does the Fitbit Versa Lite below too. And if you want to pick up a good deal on the Versa 2 Special Edition - maybe you want the fancy band and access to Fitbit Premium - then there's a choice on that too.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available for just $127.95, courtesy of a $52 price drop. That means you can pick up the Alexa-enabled fitness tracker for less right now, and take advantage of Spotify support (although not offline), heart rate, sleep, steps, calorie and activity monitoring as well.

The standard Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $127.95 right now, but if you want to splash a little further you'll find these special editions available for just $139.95. That's $20 cheaper than we've seen them go before, which means it's an excellent time to pick up the latest Versa model. Linked here is the navy and pink copper version, but you'll also find the Mist Grey edition for the same price.

We've only seen the Fitbit Versa Lite drop down to $98.99 in the past, but this Amazon Prime Day you'll find the cheaper fitness tracker available for just $69.95. That means this $90 price drop is leaving us with the cheapest ever price right now. With smartphone notifications, 15 exercise modes, all day activity tracking and sleep monitoring, there's plenty of value packed in here.

