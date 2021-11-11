Hurry - the best AirPods Black Friday deal is live at Walmart and going fast

The best Black Friday AirPods deal just dropped at Walmart's early sale, and it's somehow still in stock. Apple's AirPods with wired charging case are on sale for a record-low price of $89 (was $199). That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low.



Black Friday deals on AirPods are always a hot seller and last year's deal at Walmart sold out within hours. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods and an incredible deal to pick up before the official Black Friday sale even begins.

Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $199 $89 at Walmart

Save $110 – The best Black Friday AirPods deal just dropped at Walmart's early sale. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $89. That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The AirPods 2 are currently sold out at Amazon, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

The 2019 AirPods include Apple's powerful H1 chip, resulting in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - You can get the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 more than the record-low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. This Black Friday AirPods deal is currently sold out at Amazon, so we'd snap up today's discount while you can.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The most popular Black Friday AirPods deal is the AirPods Pro which are on sale for an all-time low price of $189.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This offer has been flashing in and out of stock recently, so we recommend grabbing this record-low price at Amazon today.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 - The most expensive Black Friday AirPods deal is the luxurious AirPods Max, which are on sale for $479 - just $30 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

