Hurry - the Apple Watch 3 plummets to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Update: This Black Friday Apple Watch deal has currently sold out, but Walmart said it will be restocked later this evening.



If you're looking for other bargains, Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 and the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for an all-time low of $259. If you still have your heart after the Series 3, Amazon has it in stock for $164.68.



The Walmart Black Friday sale has officially begun, and we've spotted an incredible deal on the Apple Watch 3 that's sure to go fast. The retailer has the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for a record-low price of just $119 (was $179) starting tonight at 7 PM ET. That's a massive $60 discount and $50 less than the all-time low price. You'll have to hurry though, we expect this epic Black Friday deal to sell out quickly.

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch 3, GPS-only, 38mm: $179 $119 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for a record-low price of just $119 in this incredible Black Friday deal. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Currently out of stock, but check back soon.

Apple Watch 3, GPS-only, 42mm: $209 $149 at Walmart

Pick up an Apple Watch 3 (GPS-only, in the larger 42mm size) for $50 off with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't the newest Apple wearable, but it does run the latest watchOS 7 and packs plenty of fitness tracking, and works seamlessly with your iPhone. Currently out of stock, but check back soon.View Deal

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $50 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. You must apply the additional $29 discount at checkout to see the full discount.

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



Not only is this the best deal we've seen for the Apple Watch 3, but it's also a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. As we've mentioned, the all-new Apple Watch 6 will set you back $330, which makes the $119 price tag on the Series 3 extremely attractive. We expect this epic Walmart Black Friday deal to sell out quickly, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

