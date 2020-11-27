Hurry! The Apple Watch 3 is just $119 - its lowest price ever - on Amazon for Black Friday

Amazon's Black Friday deals are in full swing, and there's an incredible discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings the price down to its lowest we've ever seen at $199. Not in the US? Scroll the bottom for the deal deal in your region.

We've seen a similar deal before from Walmart, but that sold out in an instant and it seems this deal from Amazon has a touch more stock as it has been holding for a little while.

That said, we expect this one to sell out fast so you'll have to act quickly to get the best price ever for an Apple Watch 3. You can find the deal below, which at our last check was available on both color variants of the watch.

Black Friday Apple Watch 3 deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $119 at Amazon (save $80) Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but this is the first time we've seen it as low as $119 with the retailer. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. Available in both silver and space grayView Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $214 at Best Buy (save $15)

You can get the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Best Buy for $214. That isn't the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology, but it's near to that price. It's also only is available in black at this discounted price.View Deal

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. That said, this isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less so you may want to see if that deal returns soon.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy (save $20)

The Apple Watch SE has previously been down to $229 for those in the US, so we'd recommend waiting to see if that deal returns this week. If you're desperate to buy right now, the best price is $20 off from Best Buy. You're getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Best Buy (save $20)

This isn't the best price we've seen for this model, it has previously been down to $259 - but it's the best price right now for the smartwatch. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress.

The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



Not only is this the best deal we've seen for the Apple Watch 3, but it's also a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. As we've mentioned, the all-new Apple Watch 6 will set you back $330, which makes the $119 price tag on the Series 3 extremely attractive.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch deals in your region below.

