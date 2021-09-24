Huge deal: Amazon drops the all-new iPad mini to $459 - the lowest price ever

The all-new iPad mini is available to order starting today, and we've already spotted a price cut on the tablet from Amazon. Apple's 2021 iPad mini is on sale for $459, which is a $40 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the 8-inch tablet.



This rare deal is for the 64GB version, and as of right now, the iPad mini is in stock and ships within two to four weeks.

iPad Mini deal

Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $459 at Amazon

The all-new iPad mini is available to order today, and we've spotted the best deal at Amazon for $459. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the 2021 tablet.

The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display and now includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip. The small but mighty iPad packs 64GB of storage and a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini 6 also includes an impressive 10-hours battery life and is available in four color choices - Purple, Pink, Space Gray, or Starlight.



