HTC 10 now cheaper by Rs 5,000 in India

The HTC 10 was originally launched for Rs 52,990 in India, which didn’t seem like much given the fact that the Apple iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S7 duo were priced pretty steeply. HTC has now decided to bring down the pricing of its premier flagship by a whopping Rs 5,000, which means the device can be bought for just Rs 47,990 in India.

Retailers like Flipkart and Amazon already show the discounted pricing, with Amazon listing the phone for as low as Rs 43,000, although it’s from an independent seller. But if you happen to walk into an electronics store around you, the phone should be available for not more than Rs 48,000.

The HTC 10 has been somewhat lost in the Indian smartphone market amidst popular phones like the Galaxy S7, S7 edge and a myriad of budget/mid-ranged offerings from other manufacturers. With this in mind, a price reduction like this could go a long way in helping HTC’s cause.

HTC 10 hardware specifications

Display: 5.2-inch Quad HD (2560x1440)

Dimensions: 145.9 x 71.9 x 9mm, 161 grams weight

Processor: Quad-core Snapdragon 820

Camera: 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera (both with OIS)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB (expandable via microSD)

Battery: 3,000mAh

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Nougat update available soon)

Connectivity: 4G LTE

