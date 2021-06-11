HP's two-day flash sale is offering up some awesome pre-Prime Day laptop deals

While Amazon's Prime Day laptop deals are barely getting started in the leadup to the big day itself, HP is one of the many retailers looking to beat them to the punch with a quick-fire two-day flash sale.

As of writing, there are currently 40 hours left to check out these discounted machines - and we recommend you do so because there are great options for both those on a budget and those with a little more cash to spend.

So far, we think the strongest sale is probably on this 15.6-inch HP 15T for $679.99 (was $819.99). Now, we know that's pricey for a non-Spectre machine (more on that later), but this is a fantastic price for a laptop with a new 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP has always been known for solid workhorse machines, and this one's definitely delivering a huge amount of power for the money.

We've picked out a few more of the strongest laptop deals in this pre-Amazon Prime Day sale just down below - including stunning sales on premium HP Spectre machines starting at just $899.99. If you'd like to read a bit more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event, then please feel free to check in and bookmark our main Prime Day deals page.

Outside the US? See the best laptop deals in your region just below.

The best laptop deals in HP's two-day flash sale

HP 15t laptop (Core i7): $819.99 $679.99 at HP

Save $140 - If you're looking for a mid-range laptop that'll cover all the bases and then some, this 15.6-inch HP 15T is a great choice. A combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD makes it one speedy operator indeed and our personal top pick for value in today's HP flash sale.View Deal

HP 15t laptop (Core i5): $669.99 $519.99 at HP

Save $150 - If you're on a bit more of a budget, however, then you could consider this more base-line 15.6-inch HP 15T. We say base-line, but this one's still got an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, making it more than capable of handling both work and casual applications. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13T: $1,049.99 $899.99 at HP

Save $150 - The Spectre range are HP's top-of-the-line offerings and they've been a favorite of ours here at TechRadar for many years thanks to their beautiful designs. This 13-inch model packs the latest design with a near-bezel-less display, 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a good choice if you're not on a budget and want something that's both stylish and portable.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15T: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at HP

Save $200 - If you'll only settle for the best, then here's a sale on the absolute cream of the crop over at HP. This 15.6-inch x360 model features an absolutely stunning 4K UHD display, a powerful 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This one's a pricey investment for sure, but it's easily one of the most premium Windows laptops money can buy right now.View Deal

Not found a machine to your liking? Get prepped for the upcoming Prime Day laptop deals coming later this month.