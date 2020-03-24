HP laptop sale: the HP laptop 15t gets a massive $770 price cut

Making the transition from the office to your home can be difficult, especially if you lack the tools to do your job efficiently. Luckily, HP's laptop sale is happening now and includes fantastic deals on essentials to get you working from home in no time.



For a limited time, you can save on a selection of laptops, monitors, printers, and desktops. Our top HP deal is the HP Laptop 15t that's on sale for $479.99. That's a massive $770 price cut and the best price we've found for the 15-inch laptop.



If you're looking for a budget laptop, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for $388.49 or get the powerful HP Pavilion Laptop 15t on sale for $619.99.



You can also find deals on computer accessories like the HP Envy All-in-One Printer on sale for just $59.99 and the 27-inch HP Pavilion monitor on sale for $299.99.



On top of the incredible savings that HP is already offering, you can save an even further 8% when you apply coupon code PC899SAVE at checkout. This promotion ends on April 3 and only applies to laptops that retail for $899 or more.

HP laptop 15t: $1,249.99 $479.99 from HP

This HP laptop is an incredible price and comes with a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 256GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in. View Deal

HP deals on laptops, printers, and monitors:

HP Chromebook 14 G6 Notebook: $733 $388.49 at HP

If you're looking for a budget laptop to get the job done, the HP Chromebook is a fantastic option. On sale for just $388.49, the 14-inch Notebook features an FHD touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and a wide-angle HD webcam.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch Laptop: $1,299.99 $529.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop on sale for $529.99. The touchscreen laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $1,199.99 $619.99 at HP

A fantastic deal, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t gets a whopping $580 discount. The ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One Printer: $129.99 $59.99 at HP

Right now, you can get the HP ENVY 5055 Printer on sale for just $59.99. The all-in-one printer allows you to set up, connect, and print right from your mobile device in the convenience of your own home.

HP Pavilion 27q Monitor: $329.99 $299.99 at HP

A great price for a quality monitor, the HP Pavilion 27q is on sale for just $299.99. The HP monitor features a 27-inch diagonal display and offers smaller bezels and ultra-wide viewing angles.

