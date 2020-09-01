HP Labor Day sales bring big savings to laptop deals and all in one desktops

The HP Labor Day sales have begun and we're bringing you all the best laptop deals as well as big savings on all in one desktops and accessories. That means whether you're after a light and portable machine for work on the go, or you want to upgrade your desktop PC, there's plenty of cash to be saved.

We're seeing cheap HP laptops drop by as much as $230 this week, with the cheapest model coming in at $509 (was $659.99). You're still picking up the latest 10th generation of Intel processing in here, as well as a massive 1TB hard drive making this an excellent pick if you're after big storage. However, if you're shopping in the more premium end you'll also find the HP Spectre Folio available for just $1,099 (was $1,299), offering up a powerful i7 processor and a speedy 256GB SSD as well.

We're rounding up all our highlights from HP's Labor Day sales just below, but you can also shop all the best Labor Day sales from around the web right here on TechRadar as well as the latest cheap laptop deals. You'll also find more laptops on sale in the Best Buy Labor Day sales as well.

The best Labor Day sales at HP

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $659.99 $509.99 at HP

You're paying just over $500 in this HP laptop deal and grabbing some fantastic specs if you're looking for more storage and don't mind sacrificing a little speed. There's a massive 1TB hard drive in here which, when taken with the latest 10th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM, makes for excellent value for money.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $549.99 at HP

Save $230 on this full sized 15.6-inch HP laptop this week. You're getting a fantastic 12GB RAM for that price, as well as a 256GB SSD and the latest 10th generation i5 processor. All of that with Intel Ultra-HD graphics and even free shipping.

HP all-in-one desktop setup: $799.99 $699.99 at HP

If you're looking for an all-in-one solution, you'll find this HP desktop offers everything you could need for a powerful setup at home. The PC itself offers a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD paired with 1TB of hard drive space. Plus, you're also picking up a 23.8-inch HD display with internal speaker and keyboard and mouse combo.

HP Spectre Folio 13.3-inch laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at HP

There's a powerful 10th generation i7 processor sitting inside this HP Spectre Folio laptop deal in HP's Labor Day sales. That means big power for $200 off right now. You're also picking up 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD as well.

HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch laptop: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at HP

The HP Spectre x360 is on sale for $100 off in HP's latest laptop deals. You're picking up a pretty powerful configuration here, with a 10th generation i7 processor at the helm, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as Nvida GeForce MX330 graphics as well.

More HP laptop deals

We've found the cheapest machines in the latest HP laptop deals, so if you're shopping in the UK, or if you're after more options, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here.

More Labor Day sales