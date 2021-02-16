How to watch Young Rock online: stream all-new NBC sit-com online from anywhere

A coming-of-age comedy about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? Some might say it's a premise that's too laughable for its own good. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Young online and stream every episode of the new NBC show online wherever you are.

That's what we thought until we discovered NBC's new Tuesday night primetime show is co-created by Nahnatchka Khan of Fresh Off the Boat fame, and then realized the show might just be a solid addition to the network's weekly programming schedule.

The other co-producer for the show is...you guessed it, The Rock himself. Three actors portray him at ages 10, 15 and 20 - Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu - on his journey from the playground to the pro wrestling ring and, eventually, US presidential hopeful.

That last bit is of course fictitious (for now at least), but it enables the show to cleverly frame its flashbacks to the life of the Young Rock through a series of interviews with would-be President Johnson by Randall Park (Louis Huang from Fresh Off The Boat, here playing himself). That, and all the incredible 80s fashion on display, and we're beginning NBC might be on to something of a winner.

There's only one way to find out, though. Tune in and watch Young Rock online via NBC and its companion streaming service Peacock, from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Young Rockonline in the US

Young Rock is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air every Tuesday night at 8pm ET/PT. You can also tune in online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock service. It’s $4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes Young Rock soon after they air on NBC linear TV. Alternatively, to watch live, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Young Rock online from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Young Rock lands, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Young Rock online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

