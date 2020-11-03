How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

As if there wasn't enough to unpack from the season 3 finale at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital., it was inevitable that The Good Doctor would have to tackle the coronavirus pandemic at some point. Read on to find out how to watch The Good Doctor online and stream every new season 4 episode, from the premiere all the way through to the next season finale.

Watch The Good Doctor online The Good Doctor season 4 premiered on Monday, November 2 at 10pm ET/PT on ABC, and new episodes air each week at the same time and place. If you don't have cable, you can tune in for free thanks to fuboTV's 7-day FREE trial - and take the streaming service with you wherever you are in the world with the aid of a quality VPN.

Warning: minor spoilers for season 3 of The Good Doctor lie below. If you aren't completely up-to-date with the series, please stop reading now and scroll down for our spoiler-free guide to watching The Good Doctor online.

You'll probably be glad to hear that Covid won't be dominating the entirety of season 4, but it's certainly the basis for numerous plot points - not least the strain it'll put on both the professional and personal sides of Shaun's life, with his romantic ties with Lea at such a delicate stage.

Of course, the new season will be missing some fan-favorite faces, with Neil's loss the most heart-wrenching of them all. Claire's storyline could really hit home hard in the current climate, as the pandemic consumes everything in its path, including any moments to grieve.

Carly is also out of the picture, albeit in far less tragic circumstances, and season 4 marks the return of the lesser-spotted attorney Jessica Preston, and the introduction of a host of new residents for Shaun to supervise.

That's right, things aren't getting any easier for Dr Murphy. With that in mind, here's how to watch The Good Doctor online and stream season 4 from anywhere in the world.

More top TV: how to watch This Is Us online

How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching The Good Doctor season 4 may be difficult as your usual viewing option could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully there’s an easy fix that will let you watch The Good Doctor online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN , you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the show is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to stream your favorite TV from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the very best. It works with lots of devices (including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles etc) and offers super fast connections across its many servers. ExpressVPN also scores high thanks to its security, sheer ease-of-use and brilliant 24/7 support - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. And remember that a VPN is pretty versatile, with more uses than just watching TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online in the US

If you have cable you can tune in to The Good Doctor season 4 premiere on ABC at 10pm ET/PT on Monday, November 2. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or catch up, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there's a slew of TV streaming services that offer access to ABC programming, and fuboTV is our top recommendation for most people right now. fuboTV is a great value alternative to cable, and its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. You can also easily stream from your fubo account when you're abroad - just grab a good VPN and your'll be back with your favorite shows in no time.

Watch The Good Doctor online in Canada

Fans in Canada are in luck too, as CTV will be showing The Good Doctor season 4 episodes at the same time that they'll be airing south of the border. That means you can tune in at 10pm ET/PT. If you’re looking to stream the show, then head to the network’s website, but bear in mind you'll have to log-in to the service.

Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when The Good Doctor season 4 will be released in the UK, but there might not be too long to wait. After all, season 3 was broadcast on Sky Witness earlier this year. You can, however, currently binge-watch the first two seasons on Sky. If you’ve long since ditched cable, Sky’s on-demand service Now TV has you covered. It offers a variety of plans – including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports – but you’ll need to purchase the Entertainment Package to catch up on The Good Doctor. There's over 300 TV boxsets too, including Lovecraft Country, 30 Rock, Succession, and Big Little Lies, and each pass comes with a 7-day FREE trial. After this time it'll cost £9.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time. Remember that if you’re on vacation or temporarily leaving the UK for business, you can continue to stream your favorite shows through your preferred VoD service by downloading a top-notch VPN.

How to watch The Good Doctor seasons 1-3 FREE in Australia

The first three seasons of The Good Doctor were shown Down Under by the free-to-air Seven Network, but there's no word yet on when season 4 will premiere in Australia. All episodes from the previous three seasons are, however, available for binge-watching via the network's 7Plus streaming service.