How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 online for free in the UK or abroad

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018: when's it on? I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for 2018 starts on November 18 and is likely to run for 3-4 weeks with the grand finale in December. 9pm GMT is the time to note. That's when its on in the UK every night on ITV, with the Extra Camp follow up show immediately afterwards on ITV2.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set for another round of jungle based brilliance for 2018 and there's lots to get excited about. For one thing this is the start of a new presenting team as Declan Donnelly is joined by new co-host Holly Willoughby. The celebs will soon be whisked to the outback and we'll tell you how to watch I'm a Celebrity online for free - regardless of where on Earth you are.

So the rumours were true! It has now been confirmed that football manager Harry Redknapp, The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Coronation Street's Sair Khan will all be at the camp this year. Joining them are the likes of John Barrowman, ex-X Factor star Fleur East and TV presenter Nick Knowles.

The team of celebrities will be shipped out to the jungle this weekend to take on the usual array of challenging tasks, which earn them food for their group. Insects will be eaten, bugs will be bathed, general unpleasantness will ensue.

Who will be crowned king or queen of the jungle this year? Find out by following the instructions below for streaming I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here online – both to watch in the UK and if you're out of the country but still want to tune in.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2018 online for free in the UK:

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will continue to run on ITV for UK viewers. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub. The hub is also the destination you need for catching up after and for streaming the show on another device.

A further live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer is the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming and all the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Streaming I'm A Celebrity anywhere else in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow this year's celeb action, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday, or living abroad can still get their fix of the show with an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that tech friendly, don't worry. Getting a VPN is super simple. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service of 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to watch every minute of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018.

Where can I watch I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here using a VPN? A VPN will enable streaming from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Image courtesy of itv.com