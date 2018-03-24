How to watch Australia Grand Prix online: F1 live stream

How to watch Australian Grand Prix In the UK, coverage of The 2018 Formula One season is once again being split between Channel 4 and Sky Sports. Sky Sports F1 has live coverage starting from 3.30am GMT, with the race starting at 5am GMT. Channel 4's highlights are shown later in the day, starting at 2.30pm GMT.

The wait is finally over for race nuts as the 2018 Formula One season gets underway in Australia.

The teams (and thousands of F1 fans) head to Melbourne's Albert Park circuit this weekend in high expectation of another hugely exciting season, which will see the world's top racers go head-to-head in 21 races around the globe.

Following his dominance of last year's championship, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will start the season as overwhelming favourites to take both titles again. However Ferrari and Red Bull will be chasing hard, as always, with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen looking to topple Hamilton.

This year's championship is also notable for being the first full season of the sport under control of new F1 owners Liberty Media, who have ambitious plans to widen the race's appeal - with better media support among the top priorities.

All of this combines to make 2018 a hugely exciting year for Formula One, so how can you keep up with all the action?

If you've not managed to get tickets for the race, and can't get to a TV, here is TechRadar's guide to watching all the Australian Grand Prix action online, wherever you are in the world.

(Image: © SkySports)

1. How to watch Australian Grand Prix online

This is the best way to watch the Australian Grand Prix online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK) to watch the Australian Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to watch it on TVPlayer (use the link below)

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free, legal, online streaming service based in the UK which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in to watch without commercial breaks. Continue scrolling if you want to experience a fuller and richer version of the Australian Grand Prix.

Where can I watch the Australian Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Australian Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

(Image: © SkySports)

2. How to watch the Australian Grand Prix in the UK in its entirety:

If you’re in the UK and if you have a TV licence, then Channel 4's All4 platform is the way to go.

You'll need to sign up to gain access, but registration is free and straightforward. All4 can be accessed on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs.

Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1, with 11 races exclusively live on the channel.

Live action of all the races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app.

Lastly, users without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day, week or month pass using Now TV. A daily pass costs £7.99, and is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

3. How to watch Australian Grand Prix in the US in its entirety:

As mentioned above, if you're not based in the UK and want to watch the Australian Grand Prix live, you won't be able to access the Channel 4 live coverage without using a VPN.

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season.

You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device.

Stay safe during the Australian Grand Prix

Photos courtesy of SkySports.com/F1