Target Black Friday deals: save big on TCL 4K TVs, Chromebooks, KitchenAid and more

The main Target Black Friday deals week has begun, with savings available on 4K TVs, AirPods Pro, Chromebooks, kitchen appliances and other items. This is more than another of those early Black Friday deals events where you get a small smattering of deals – this appears to be the full-fat Black Friday sale at Target. The retailer is even using the words 'last chance!' on the sales page and the words Black Friday Sale Now' to make it clear that this is the real thing.

To browse all the product areas at a glance, just follow the link below to the Black Friday Target deals, and keep scrolling for our pick of the best deals around right now:

While we still expect to see a few more deals land on the day itself, not to mention more themed daily deals (today Target has STEM toys discounted), this definitely feels like the true beginning of the Target Black Friday deals period – some of the deals below were advertised early in Target's Black Friday ad for the week beginning November 22.

Here, then, are 11 hot deals you can get at Target right now – offering deep discounts on the retail price in each case.

Target Black Friday deals 2020

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219.99 $119.99 at Target

Look, you're not paying for powerful hardware when you pick up a Chromebook close to the $100 mark, but if you want something simple and compact for everyday tasks and don't need more than 32GB of integrated storage, that's a very low price. View Deal

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer: $449.99 $199.99 at Target

Get a massive $250 off this food mixer, which comes with a 5 quart stainless steel bowl, and has 10 optimized speeds to deal with any recipe you throw at it. This model is available in ice blue and black at the time of writing. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Target

You can snag the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for an incredibly low price of $199 at Target, a price we've seen elsewhere too. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

iPhone deals at Target

Target is running a group sale on iPhones, with savings of $250 boasted by the retailer if you switch to AT&T Wireless (though conditions apply). View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $174.99 at Target

One of the biggest electronics deals at Target for Black Friday is this spectacular discount on Beats headphones. The Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones usually go for well over $300, but for the next few days or so you can get them for under $200.View Deal

Samsung Tab A 10.1 Tablet (32GB storage): $219.99 $149.99 at Target

Price-matching Amazon, Target also has the Samsung Tab A for $149.99, if you want a larger tablet for a discount price. This particular model is from 2019, and has 32GB of storage. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $279.99 $179.99 at Target

Robot vacuums take a deep discount throughout the Black Friday sales period, including this affordable Roomba model. Control your new robot buddy with the relevant app on your phone, and watch the Roomba clean your home as you put your feet up. View Deal

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 $229.99 at Target

Save $100 on a Dyson-branded stick vacuum in this early Black Friday deal at Target. There's up to 40 minutes of runtime with this particular model, and Dyson boasts the V8 has 15% more suction than its own V7 model. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova Programmable Electric Cooker: $119.99 $69.99 at Target

If you're shopping for Instant Pots right now, you'll know there are plenty of variations on the electric cookers. The LCD panel gives you cooking information that's easy to parse, and you've got 13 pre-programmed cooking settings which you can customize. View Deal