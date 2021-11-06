Here's why you should buy an LG C1 OLED before Black Friday this year

The LG C1 OLED is easily one of the best TVs money can buy right now and no doubt on the shopping list of many in their Black Friday TV deals hunt this year.

This week, it just so happens to also be on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for its lowest ever price too with discounts reaching all the way to a whopping $700 (that's 28%) on the popular 65-inch model.

Other sizes are on sale too - all with their lowest prices ever - which poses a question, buy now and beat out the crowds, or hold off for a big payout on Black Friday itself?

We're heavily leaning towards buying early right now - not only because we don't foresee these prices going much lower in this year's Black Friday TV deals, but also because there's a nifty 'Black Friday Price guarantee' on Best Buy's listing currently. In short, that means if there are any further discounts, the retailer will refund you the difference. That, alongside worries around stock and delivery times has us thinking - why even bother waiting?

One bad-ass display

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C1 is the crown jewel of the well-known company's lineup of OLED displays. It's in that perfect goldilocks zone between performance and features without completely breaking the bank. It is, of course, still a hefty investment but its industry-leading picture quality, array of HDMI 2.1 ports, and excellent WebOS UI means it's both a top performer and well future-proofed too.

It's easily one of our favorites here at TechRadar too. It's been a staple on our best TVs of 2021 buyers guide and our LG C1 OLED review actually awarded it a five-star rating. It's not perfect of course. If we had to draw a criticism it would have to be its lack of HDR10+ support and that its glassy surface can be quite reflective at times. Those are, however, very minor quibbles in an otherwise fantastic product.

What we're saying is, it's a great TV and you should definitely at least consider in this year's Black Friday TV deals - if you can afford its hefty asking price that is.

Black Friday TV deals: our predictions

Last year's LG CX model had a couple of early price cuts but only breached its lowest ever price ($1,895 on the 65) on Black Friday itself.

Black Friday has traditionally been the perfect time to score a TV. This year, however, we've seen a lot of disruption in the market.

So far, TVs haven't been too badly affected - it's mostly graphics cards and phones that are feeling the pressure right now. That, however, hasn't stopped retailers from offering up their sales early this year to try and offset any foreseeable issues with delivery - and that includes awesome prices on TVs.

This week's record-breaking prices at Amazon ($1,796 for the 65-inch) was a really welcome surprise - we saw plenty of early-bird deals last year, but none quite this good. By comparison, last year's LG CX model had a couple of early price cuts but only breached its lowest ever price ($1,895 on the 65) on Black Friday itself.

In regards to these prices going any lower, we think it's unlikely. A recent report from Adobe measured thousands of sales on products recently and came up with a prediction that the deepest discounts would range anywhere from 5% to 25%. Considering Amazon's latest price cut is 28%, we'd say this week's discount is probably the lowest you're going to get this year.

So, should you buy it now?

It seems like a fairly safe bet - this week's LG C1 OLED deals are the lowest we've seen yet on these stunning displays and we don't foresee them falling any lower. These early Black Friday TV deals are much better than those on the LG CX model last year, plus, Best Buy also has a Black Friday 'price guarantee' on its listings right now, meaning you'll be refunded the difference should it fall any lower.

You may want to wait it out - especially since no retailer has officially sold out of any size just yet, but we say why bother? The 65-inch in particular is a very popular size this year, so it's worth simply putting your order in, beating out the crowds, and making good on that pricing guarantee should it drop any lower on the day.