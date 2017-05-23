Here’s how you can get an iPhone 7 for Rs 19,990

A month after their global unveiling, the new iPhones finally went on sale in India on Friday, October 7 at 7:00 PM.

Both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were available for pre order at various brick and mortar stores as well as e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon India.

Now telecom operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering deals and offers on the new iPhones.

Airtel is selling the iPhone 7 under a one-year contract under which you will pay a specific amount as down-payment and then have to pay a specific amount every month for the next 12 months. To avail these offers, you will have to opt for Airtel’s Infinity plans.

For the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7, which costs Rs 59,998, you will have to pay a down-payment of Rs 19,990, after which you will have to pay Rs 1,999/Rs 2,499/ Rs 2,999 per month, depending on which Infinity plan you opt for.

For the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 7, the down payment increases to Rs 29,490 and Rs 35,990 respectively. Similarly, the down payment for the iPhone 7 Plus models is Rs 30,792 for the 32GB variant, Rs 37,292 for the 128GB variant and Rs 43,792 for the 256GB variant.

As with the 32GB iPhone 7, the monthly payment depends on which Infinity plan you opt for.

What are the Infinity plans?

Rs 1,999: 5GB of 3G/4G data + unlimited local/STD calling

Rs 2,499: 10GB of 3G/4G data + unlimited local/STD calling

Rs 2,999: 15GB of 3G/4G data + unlimited local/STD calling

All plans also offer free access to Wynk movies/music.

What happens after one year?

After one year, you can either purchase the iPhone 7 outright by making a ‘balloon payment’ of Rs 24,000 or return the device to Airtel.

The offer does sound enticing if you want to use the device for a year and then upgrade to the next iPhone or switch over to another mobile. However, if you plan on keeping it, the total cost will come round to Rs 80,000.

If you purchase the iPhone 7 outright for Rs 60,000 and then use it for a year with a monthly bill of around Rs 1,200, the total cost comes around to Rs 74,400.

Upgrade to the next iPhone

The cherry on the cake is the fact that Airtel will allow you to upgrade to the next version of the iPhone after your one-year tenure is over. This is very similar to the upgrade deals offered by carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the USA.

If you don’t want to opt for the Infinity plans, you can buy the iPhone 7/7 Plus outright from Airtel and the company will give new customers 10GB 3G/4G data free for a period of 12 months.

