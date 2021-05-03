Here's how much LG's 2021 OLEDs will cost in Australia

LG Australia has announced its initial lineup of televisions for 2021, led by the stunning LG Signature Z1 8K OLED TV, which starts at AU$31,999 for the 77-inch model, and tops out at a whopping AU$62,999 for an 88-inch version.

The new Z1 boasts 8K resolution images that make use of 100 million self-lit pixels for perfect blacks, and is powered by the new α9 Gen4 AI processor, which allows for AI-enhanced 8K upscaling.

As you would expect from a flagship television in 2021, the LG Signature Z1 brings with it all the latest TV advancements, including HDMI 2.1, G-Sync support, variable refresh rates (VRR), high frame rate (HFR) support up to 4K/120fps or 8K/60fps, auto low latency mode (ALLM), eARC and more.

OLEDs on offer in 2021

In addition to its Z1 8K OLED TV, LG also announced new models in its G1, C1, B1, A1 OLED ranges.

The entry-level B1 and A1 models start at AU$3,399 (55-inch) and AU$2,749 (48-inch) respectively, topping out at AU$4,599 for the 65-inch B1 and AU$4,099 for the 65-inch A1.

Meanwhile, the C1 range starts at AU$2,999 (48-inch) and goes all the way up to AU$12,599 (83-inch). As for the G1 series, you can score it for as little as $3,799 (55-inch) or as much as AU$9,999 (77-inch).

LG TV 2021: the full list

Outside of its top-end OLED range, LG has also announced a significant number of new and affordable NanoCell and 4K UHD TVs for 2021.

While they may not boast 8K resolutions and self-lit pixels, it's worth noting that every television in LG's 2021 range offers support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode.

Rolling out across select Aussie retailers in May, you can check out pricing details for the full range of LG 2021 TVs below.