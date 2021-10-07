Here are the 13 best deals from Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale

Black Friday has arrived early at Amazon thanks to its Epic Deals sale that launched earlier this week. The retail giant is releasing Black Friday-worthy deals throughout the month of October, so you can get a head start on holiday shopping and score record-low prices on AirPods, TVs, Amazon devices, appliances, and more.

We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the 13 best pre-Black Friday deals from Amazon below. Some of our favorite bargains include the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179 (was $249), a massive $1,000 discount on this Sony 77-inch OLED TV, and the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for only $24.99 (was $399).



If you're looking for home items, Amazon has the top-rated Le Creuset Cast Iron Oven marked down to $179.95 (was $300), and this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 (was $249.99).



See more of our top picks from Amazon's Epic deals sale and keep in mind, you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

13 best pre-Black Friday deals from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $24.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a feature-loaded smart speaker. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $33.99 at Amazon's Epic Deals sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $9 more than last year's Black Friday price.

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's Epic Deals sale has the best-selling Amazon Kindle on sale for just $59.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held e-reader, which packs 8GB of storage and features a 167 PPI glare-free display.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Get the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for just $99.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $124.95 at Amazon

Save $25 – Less than four months from release the new Beats Studio Buds are now available for the lowest ever price at Amazon. This $25 reduction puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro, which are usually at least $55 more. If you want a quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for less, then these are well-worth considering at this price.

Yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum: $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon has the Yeedi k600 robot vacuum on sale for just $69.99 when you apply the $60 coupon at checkout. That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a robot vacuum. The top-rated Yeedi k600 features four different cleaning modes to meet your needs and will automatically recharge when the battery gets low.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven: $300 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon's epic deals sale has the top-rated Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven on sale for $179.95 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The cast-iron oven is available in several colors and would make a great gift for the upcoming holidays.

Shark WS633 Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Score a Black Friday discount on this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum that's on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Amazon. The ultra-lightweight vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and includes a handheld vacuum for quick and convenient cleanups.

Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $719.99 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - Our favorite TV deal from Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale is the 65-inch 4K TV from Toshiba that's on sale for $539.99. That's the lowest price we've found and an impressive discount for a 2021 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon has this Sony 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

Sony 77-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1,0001.99 - This massive 77-inch Sony OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $2,998, thanks to today's Black Friday-like discount from Amazon. The gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

