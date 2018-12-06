Google Pixel 3 gets big price drop offer to entice Christmas buyers

Are you thinking about getting a loved one a top camera phone this year for Christmas? Well, this new offer on the Google Pixel 3 is just what you’ve been waiting for.

From December 8 until January 14, you’ll be able to get £100 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, bringing the cost down to £639 and £739 for each respectively.

That’s not really much to shout about though, given you can already get those prices at Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.

However, Google is offering £75 Play Store credit if you buy through its own portal, meaning you’re getting the gift of around 10 movies or tonnes of games to go with the new phone.

A Curious move

Google is also holding an event at its Curiosity Rooms, a space sort of sponsored by the Pixel 3 with workshops, talks, podcasts, food, music and other ways to try out the new Google phone - but for a limited time you can also buy the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, get a free wireless charging stand and the chance to SPIN A MAGICAL WHEEL for an extra gift.

However, despite trying to pry it out of the brand, we’ve not been able to find out what these gifts might be - so it could range from a new car* to one of those parachute action figures you chuck in the air and watch it float softly to the ground if you’ve wound the string correctly.

The thing is: you’re not getting the £100 off the phone at this event, so you’ll be paying the full £739 / £839 price point for these handsets, which seems a bit odd when you’ve made the effort of taking a trip down there and more expensive than you'll find on our best Google Pixel 3 deals guide.

However, this pop up event will be available from December 6-9 and then again on December 13-16, so you can get down there today to check this out, should you want to start Christmas early.

*We have no reason to think this is true. It’ll probably be Play Store credit or something.

