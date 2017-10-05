Google Pixel 2 XL deals in the US: Here's the best price

There are already Google Pixel 2 XL deals in the US, even though this Android Oreo phone was just announced and won't ship until November 19.

Verizon made Pixel 2 XL pre-orders available and, and judging from the original Pixel, it could be sold out for several weeks due to overwhelming demand.

Finding the new Google phone in stock is one hurdle to overcome. Finding a cheap Google Pixel 2 XL is next to impossible. Thankfully, we have some advice.

It costs $849 at full price for the 64GB configuration and goes all the way up to $949 for the 128GB variant, you can avoid paying for it all at once. Here's how.

Google Pixel 2 XL deals on Verizon

You can now pre-order the Google Pixel 2 XL through Verizon, the only carrier that's offering the phone through its stores. It'll ship on November 19.

The best part about this is the fact that you don't have to pay for the phone in full right away. Verizon splits up the payments through a monthly device plan.

It costs $35.41 a month for the Pixel 2 XL over the course of $24 months. There is a $30 Verizon activation fee, but the US carrier waives the $35 restocking fee if you have any regrets within 14 days.

The more expensive 128GB version is split into 24 payments too, costing $39.58 a month instead of $949 all at once. That makes buying this phone more reasonable for the average consumer.

Get a free Google Home Mini

Best Pixel 2 XL deal: free Google Home Mini

The best Google Pixel 2 XL deal with an eligible phone trade-in throws in a free Google Home Mini. The new speaker was announced during the big October 4 event, too.

This is a limited-time promotion for the latest Google Assistant-backed smart speaker, which is a $50 value, but on the house from Verizon. It acts like a Google Home, but in a smaller size.

Note that this deal won't be around forever, and it'll likely expire by the time the Google Pixel 2 XL release date happens on November 19. Verizon's fine print says that it takes two to four weeks for the speaker to ship to you once you activate your phone.

Google Pixel 2 XL trade-in deals

Your current phone is worth something and carriers like Verizon know it. That's why they're offering a healthy trade-in credit for it.

Verizon trade-in offers, when you buy a Google Pixel 2 XL, go as high as $300 for your old phone. This includes last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

You won't get the $300 all at once. Instead, Verizon's trade-in credit is evenly deducted from your monthly Pixel 2 price over the course of 24 months.