Google Pixel 2 deals: Here's the best price in the US

Believe it or not, Google Pixel 2 deals in the US are actually available right now, two weeks before the smartphone ships to its first customers. That's a relief.

It's good news for anyone who is looking to save money, but still upgrade to one of the top phones that has a best-in-class camera and front stereo speakers.

How much does the Google Pixel 2 cost? At full price, you're looking at $649 for the 64GB configuration. The Google Store-exclusive 128GB version is even more at $749.

But you shouldn't pay these prices all at once. Here are the Pixel 2 deals you need to know about today.

Google Pixel 2 deals on Verizon

The Google Pixel 2 is now available to pre-order through Verizon, with the first shipments starting on Thursday, November 19.

Instead of paying the usual $649 up front, however, Verizon is the one carrier that allows you to split up the payments: $27.08 per month over 24 months.

Verizon does charge a $30 activation fee, but it waives the $35 restocking fee in case you don't like the phone and end up taking it back within 14 days.

Best Pixel 2 deal: free Google Home Mini

There's a limited-time Google Pixel 2 pre-order deal that throws in a free Google Home Mini speaker when you purchase the new phone and take advantage of Verizon's phone trade-in offer (see below).

This Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, a $50 value, is available through Verizon right now. It's like the Google Home, but even smaller.

However, this deal won't last forever. There's no end date, but we foresee it expiring when the actual Pixel 2 release date rolls around. It takes two to four weeks for the speaker to ship to you, according to Verizon.

Google Pixel 2 trade-in deals

What are you doing with your old phone? If you're upgrading to the Google Pixel 2, you can save money by trading it into Verizon or Google.

Verizon is offering up to a $300 trade-in credit if you turn in your old phone. The trade-in value really depends on how new and nicely polished your old phone is.

This trade-in credit is applied to your monthly Pixel 2 equipment fee over the course of 24 months and can take a few billing cycles to kick in.