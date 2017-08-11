Google Daydream headset is $20 off today – with many games on sale

Over the past year, Google Daydream has slowly, but steadily grown its library of virtual reality apps and games. The amount of devices supporting the platform has blossomed, too, looping in devices like the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z and more.

If you haven’t taken the plunge on the Google Daydream View headset, today’s the day to it –for multiple reasons.

First off, it’s $59 (down from $79) for only one more day. Secondly, Google is hosting the Daydream summer sale and you can find a nice batch of its catalog available for up to 60% off. You can get yourself a nice stack of software without breaking the bank.

While the sale doesn’t extend to some games that we really enjoy, like Virtual Virtual Reality or Eclipse: Edge of Light, there are plenty of gems worth checking out here.

Here’s the full list of price-slashed titles:

Alone Together is $4.99 (50% off)

Lola and the Giant is 4.99 (50% off)

Mekorama VR is $1.99 (60% off)

Claro is $1.99 (60% off)

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is $4.99 (50% off)

Battle Planet is $5.99 (50% off)

Wands is $2.99 (50% off)

Toy Clash is $1.99 (60% off)

Sculpt VR is $1.99 (60% off)

Visit Google's post to see the games in action

Google Daydream has quite the year ahead. Not only is the platform evolving with standalone headsets from the likes of HTC and Lenovo that don’t require a smartphone, plenty more high-profile projects appear to be on the way, like Rez Infinite, which was discovered by some folks on Reddit . I will pay all of the money for that game in VR.